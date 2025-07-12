The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee criticised a Scottish Government decision as “bizarre” and “unfair”.

A protest will be held this weekend on the Isle of Mull over the state of the lifeline ferry service, with Scottish ministers accused of not “listening”.

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee announced it is planning a mass demonstration protesting the state of the ferry service to Mull and Iona. The demonstration will take place on Sunday at Craignure on the Isle of Mull.

The protest is the initiative of local businesswoman Michelle Devlin. She said the “final straw” before staging the protest was the Scottish Government’s decision not to include Mull and Iona in its £4.4 million Island Business Resilience Fund.

Ms Devlin, who operates the Pier Café on Tobermory’s harbour front, said: “News that Mull is not getting any of the compensation for all of this was the final straw. The Government just don’t seem to be listening, so what options do we have but to get on the street with placards?

“I can’t believe it has come to this, that we have to protest just to try and get a basic, reliable ferry service.”

The committee has stressed the protest is not aimed at CalMac staff on the ground, but rather the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland and CMAL.

The MV Isle of Mull is the main vessel used for the journey. | Getty Images

The main vessel used for the Mull to Iona journey, the MV Isle of Mull, has been absent since March after decay was found in the emergency evacuation slides in an annual inspection.

The ship had its passenger capacity reduced to just 45, with the vessel redeployed to the quieter Oban to Lochboisdale service.

Repairs were completed last month. The committee said businesses were desperately awaiting the ferry’s return just in time for the peak tourist season.

The committee said, due to the continued absence of the Caledonian Isles, CalMac decided again to redeploy the Isle of Mull to Lochboisdale, which has meant they will be faced with several more weeks of reduced capacity.

Committee ‘angered’ at Scottish Government decision

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee said it had been angered by the “bizarre” and “unfair” decision from the Scottish Government.

In a statement, the committee said: “At the same time, the Scottish Government announced the most bizarre and unfair decision – that their newly announced scheme to compensate businesses for ferry disruption would exclude Mull and Iona, together with a host of other islands.”

The Government has made the £4.4m Island Business Resilience Fund available to islands that have had 15 per cent or more of their services cancelled in the past three years. This has meant Mull and Iona do not fit the Government’s criteria.

A statement on the Government’s website said: “The islands of South Uist, Colonsay, North Uist, Eriskay, Benbecula, Berneray, Grimsay and Arran were chosen as eligible for the Islands Business Resilience Fund as they each had more than 15 per cent ferry disruption over the last three seasons.”

The committee said it was “disappointed” by the decision and added that inappropriate vessels, lowered capacities, reduced timetables, altered routes, slow services and the inability to get on sailings were the bigger issues.

Tobermory on the Isle of Mull where demonstration organiser Michelle Devlin works. | AFP via Getty Images

Business owners say ferry problems ‘will finish’ Mull

Pennygown Holiday Park owner James MacGillivray said: “The ferry problems will finish Mull. We’ve got people cancelling every other day.