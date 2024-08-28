A drink at the airport before boarding is a ritual for many holidaymakers. | Canva/Getty Images

Readers are split on the latest brainstorm by a controversial airline chief.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called for alcohol limits in airports to crack down on poor customer behaviour on board flights - with a two drink maximum before boarding.

Mr O’Leary told The Telegraph: “We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet.”

He added it was hard to identify drink passengers before they board, explaining: “As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour.”

“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder.”

“It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage.”

We asked out readers what they thought of the idea on our Facebook page, and had a range of reactions.

Melanie Matt Williams didn’t think there was any point in a restrictions, arguing: “Why restrict anyone at all? As someone pointed out earlier - it’s not enforceable. What is enforceable is for the airline to impose restrictions or penalties on those who get out of control and let that serve as a deterrent for others. Let’s not punish everyone for the acts of a few.”

Jerry Igoe agreed, with a colourful turn of phrase, explaining: “Here we go again. The 'holier than thou' brigade advocating collective punishment. Why not just punish those who cause the trouble. Little Johnny has pee'd in the wastepaper bin again - the WHOLE school shall stay behind!”

There was a consensus that drunk people did need to be dealt with even from those who disagreed with the idea, Ian Munro being typical when saying: “No, stupid idea. However, people who are clearly intoxicated should be stopped from boarding.”

And some questioned O’Leary’s motives, including Alistair Scott who said: “Ryanair's boss Michael O'Leary would love that, only two drinks on the ground, but buy as many as you want in the air!”

Meanwhile Dennis Baxter thought the airline exec should put his money where his mouth is, saying: “If he was that concerned he should ban all alchaholic drinks on all Ryanair flights then if anybody turns up at an Ryanair desk smelling of drink they don't fly. Go for it Michael - be the first.”

But there was also plenty of support for curbs. Lyn Mclean reasoned: “I don't think drinking and flying mix well. It's not a high flying pub. It's a means of transport with rules for everyone's safety and kids on board.”

Dar Ked said he would also be supportive, sharing: “As a non drinker, I would happily submit to a breath test if it keeps the numpties from flying.”

Leah Kerr was one of several readers who thought that O’Leary’s idea didn’t go far enough, saying: “They should not drink alcohol at all before boarding the flight. And be allowed to buy only one during the flight. It should be a safety issue. If something goes wrong they are in no fit state to handle it or be of help to anyone. And anyone unwilling to comply should be banned from flying.”

It was also pointed out that it didn’t seem to be a particularly British problem, Jerry Igoe posting: “And, into the bargain, troubles with drunken eejits seems to be restricted to Brits on holiday flights. I worked overseas all my life, between Brazil and Brunei, and many places in between, and never saw problems of this nature on long-distance intercontinental flights.”

Gerry Quinn has first hand experience of the issue and thinks something needs done, explaining: “When working at the airport, we used to say that some holiday passengers used to check-in their brains with their luggage!”

How it would be enforced was the most common question raised by readers, with Andrew Graham asking: “How do you control this? Breathalyser before boarding? Police there to stop you? What about the luggage? When should this be checked?”