Michael O’Leary has called for restrictions on alcohol at airports

The pre-flight pint at the airport has long been a rite of passage for holidaymakers looking to unwind at the start of their break.

Now Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called for alcohol limits in airports to crack down on poor customer behaviour on board flights.

Mr O’Leary said passengers should be restricted to two drinks per journey to curb what he says is an increase in antisocial behaviour and violence.

He said violent outbursts are occurring weekly with alcohol, and claimed passengers are often drinking alcohol combined with other substances such as “tablets and powder”.

“We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet,” he said, adding it was difficult for airlines to identify inebriated people at the gate, especially when boarding in a group.

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour.”

Mr O’Leary, who has previously come under fire for suggesting measures such as charging for toilet use on board his planes - a move which was not implemented - said crew members and other passengers have become targets with delays adding to the problem with longer drinking times at airports.

“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder,” he said.

“It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage.”