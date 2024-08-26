Newton Lodge in Unapool.Newton Lodge in Unapool.
Newton Lodge in Unapool.

Look inside the stunning North Coast 500 lodge with beautiful mountain views and private chef that's the 'ultimate winter retreat'

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:43 BST
This beautiful exclusive-use Highland lodge is available to book for large groups.

Highland Coast Hotels recently announced plans for an exclusive hideaway for groups of families and friends on the world-famous North Coast 500 this winter.

Newton Lodge at Unapool is available for private hire from 1 November 2024 until 28 February 2025 for groups of up to 14 people and their four-legged friends staying a minimum of three nights, including the option of booking a private chef.

Here we take a look inside this beautiful Highland lodge.

Located close to the iconic Kylesku Bridge, the lodge is billed as the ‘ultimate Highland winter retreat’ as it is surrounded by world-class natural scenery, and overlooks the stunning Quinag mountain, Assynt range and Loch Glencoul.

1. Newton Lodge location

Located close to the iconic Kylesku Bridge, the lodge is billed as the 'ultimate Highland winter retreat' as it is surrounded by world-class natural scenery, and overlooks the stunning Quinag mountain, Assynt range and Loch Glencoul.

From the UK’s most northerly reindeer, to the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, folklore, storytelling walks and the UK’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery, the far north Highlands offers a winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic.

2. Seasonal magic of the Highlands

From the UK's most northerly reindeer, to the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, folklore, storytelling walks and the UK's most northerly mainland whisky distillery, the far north Highlands offers a winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic.

Newton Lodge is a luxurious home-from-home and is an ideal venue for a special event, family celebration or friendly gathering. The living room has a cosy fireplace ideal for warming up after a day out exploring.

3. Living room

Newton Lodge is a luxurious home-from-home and is an ideal venue for a special event, family celebration or friendly gathering. The living room has a cosy fireplace ideal for warming up after a day out exploring.

The lodge has beautiful mountain views and is well placed to enjoy wildlife spotting. This unique and wild region also provides some of the best opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK, secluded beach walks and quiet woodland trails.

4. Views

The lodge has beautiful mountain views and is well placed to enjoy wildlife spotting. This unique and wild region also provides some of the best opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK, secluded beach walks and quiet woodland trails.

