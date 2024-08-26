Highland Coast Hotels recently announced plans for an exclusive hideaway for groups of families and friends on the world-famous North Coast 500 this winter.
Newton Lodge at Unapool is available for private hire from 1 November 2024 until 28 February 2025 for groups of up to 14 people and their four-legged friends staying a minimum of three nights, including the option of booking a private chef.
Here we take a look inside this beautiful Highland lodge.
1. Newton Lodge location
Located close to the iconic Kylesku Bridge, the lodge is billed as the ‘ultimate Highland winter retreat’ as it is surrounded by world-class natural scenery, and overlooks the stunning Quinag mountain, Assynt range and Loch Glencoul. Photo: contributed
2. Seasonal magic of the Highlands
From the UK’s most northerly reindeer, to the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, folklore, storytelling walks and the UK’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery, the far north Highlands offers a winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic. Photo: contributed
3. Living room
Newton Lodge is a luxurious home-from-home and is an ideal venue for a special event, family celebration or friendly gathering. The living room has a cosy fireplace ideal for warming up after a day out exploring. Photo: contributed
4. Views
The lodge has beautiful mountain views and is well placed to enjoy wildlife spotting. This unique and wild region also provides some of the best opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK, secluded beach walks and quiet woodland trails. Photo: contributed