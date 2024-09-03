This week sees budget airline Easyjet release millions of cheap seats for holidays in summer 2025.
It comes as prices in some tourist destinations have been put under the spotlight - with many holidaymakers now steering clear of previously cheap destinations like Turkey due to soaring costs.
Scots have long enjoyed heading to places where their money goes further, with Eastern Europe becoming a common place to go and enjoy cheap food, drink and hotels.
But things change and prices in some of these former havens from the cost of living crisis aren’t quite as attractive as they once were.
To see which places give you most bang for your buck, we’ve looked at how much a locally-produced beer costs in some of the most popular destinations for Scots - all of which can be flown to direct from Scottish airports.
Here’s what we found.