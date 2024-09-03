This week sees budget airline Easyjet release millions of cheap seats for holidays in summer 2025.

It comes as prices in some tourist destinations have been put under the spotlight - with many holidaymakers now steering clear of previously cheap destinations like Turkey due to soaring costs.

Scots have long enjoyed heading to places where their money goes further, with Eastern Europe becoming a common place to go and enjoy cheap food, drink and hotels.

But things change and prices in some of these former havens from the cost of living crisis aren’t quite as attractive as they once were.

To see which places give you most bang for your buck, we’ve looked at how much a locally-produced beer costs in some of the most popular destinations for Scots - all of which can be flown to direct from Scottish airports.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Turkey Turkey may not be the bargain it once was but you can still get a drink for less than in Scotland. A half litre of Efes will set you back around £2.69 in Antalya. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Iceland Reykjavik is a popular destination for Northern Lights hunters but be prepared for a shock when you order a drink - a 0.5 litre glass of Viking lager will cost you an average of £8.25 - with some bars leaving you little chance from a tenner. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Cyprus Looking to quench your thirst after a day enjoying the beaches of Cyprus? Expect to pay around £2.53 for 0.5 litre glass of Mythos in a Paphos pub. | Shutterstock Photo Sales