Expect to pay wildly different prices for a beer depending on where you go on holiday.Expect to pay wildly different prices for a beer depending on where you go on holiday.
Expect to pay wildly different prices for a beer depending on where you go on holiday. | Contributed

Holiday Beer Prices 2024: Here's how much a beer costs in 13 destinations popular with Scottish holidaymakers

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:27 BST

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for a pint (or half litre) of beer when you set off on your holidays.

This week sees budget airline Easyjet release millions of cheap seats for holidays in summer 2025.

It comes as prices in some tourist destinations have been put under the spotlight - with many holidaymakers now steering clear of previously cheap destinations like Turkey due to soaring costs.

Scots have long enjoyed heading to places where their money goes further, with Eastern Europe becoming a common place to go and enjoy cheap food, drink and hotels.

But things change and prices in some of these former havens from the cost of living crisis aren’t quite as attractive as they once were.

To see which places give you most bang for your buck, we’ve looked at how much a locally-produced beer costs in some of the most popular destinations for Scots - all of which can be flown to direct from Scottish airports.

Here’s what we found.

Turkey may not be the bargain it once was but you can still get a drink for less than in Scotland. A half litre of Efes will set you back around £2.69 in Antalya.

1. Turkey

Turkey may not be the bargain it once was but you can still get a drink for less than in Scotland. A half litre of Efes will set you back around £2.69 in Antalya. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Reykjavik is a popular destination for Northern Lights hunters but be prepared for a shock when you order a drink - a 0.5 litre glass of Viking lager will cost you an average of £8.25 - with some bars leaving you little chance from a tenner.

2. Iceland

Reykjavik is a popular destination for Northern Lights hunters but be prepared for a shock when you order a drink - a 0.5 litre glass of Viking lager will cost you an average of £8.25 - with some bars leaving you little chance from a tenner. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Looking to quench your thirst after a day enjoying the beaches of Cyprus? Expect to pay around £2.53 for 0.5 litre glass of Mythos in a Paphos pub.

3. Cyprus

Looking to quench your thirst after a day enjoying the beaches of Cyprus? Expect to pay around £2.53 for 0.5 litre glass of Mythos in a Paphos pub. | Shutterstock

Photo Sales
While the Algarve has long been a top choice for holidaymakers from Scotland, the Portuguese city of Porto is becoming increasingly popular. The many beatiful bars in that city will charge you an average of £2.53 for 0.5 litres of Sagres.

4. Portugal

While the Algarve has long been a top choice for holidaymakers from Scotland, the Portuguese city of Porto is becoming increasingly popular. The many beatiful bars in that city will charge you an average of £2.53 for 0.5 litres of Sagres. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BeerHolidays