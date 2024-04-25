Egypt is a popular tourist destination - but not all parts of the country are safe to visit.

A total of 66 countries and territories have now been classified as having areas that are too dangerous for British citizens to visit.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provide regular updates on how safe it is to visit different countries, with a so-called ‘back list’ containing those places they advise against all travel to. You can see a list of these countries here.

There’s also a ‘red list’, made up of parts of countries people should avoid travelling to - including places like Egypt. Morocco and Mexico, which also have safe tourist hotspots.

While appearing on these lists doesn’t mean there’s an outright ban on travel, it does mean that the FCDO will be unlikely to be able to provide much assistance should things go wrong.

Furthermore, your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the FCDO.

So, here are all 42 countries and territories on the red list, and what areas the FCDO says should be off limits.

Algeria

“FCDO advises against all travel to areas within 30km of the borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali and Niger and 30km of the border with Tunisia in the provinces of Illizi and Ouargla and in the Chaambi mountains area.”

Angola

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Cabinda Province, except to Cabinda city. This is due to separatist groups carrying out targeted attacks on foreigners and the risk of kidnap. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 1km of the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Lunda Norte province, except for official border crossings and their access roads. This is due to poor conditions, insecurity and banditry.”

Armenia

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 5km of the full eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. FCDO advises against all travel along the M16/H26 road between the towns of Ijevan and Noyemberyan.”

Azerbaijan

“FCDO advises against all travel to Nagorno-Karabakh, the districts (‘rayons’) of Zengilan, Jabrayil, Qubadli, Lachin and Kelbajar on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, western areas of the rayons of Khojavand, Fuzuli and Aghdam. The FCDO advises against all travel to within 5km of the border with Armenia.”

Bangladesh

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, an area made up of the districts of Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.”

Benin

“FCDO advises against all travel to the Parc du W National Park and the hunting zones of Mékrou and Djona. The park is tri-national, sharing an open border with Burkina Faso and Niger. There is a risk of terrorist attacks and kidnapping throughout the park. FCDO also advises against all travel to the area between the Parc du W and the border with Niger, the Pendjari National Park and adjacent hunting grounds and all other areas within 5km of the border with Burkina Faso. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area between the Interstate Highway (RNIE) 2 from Tchaourou to Malanville and the Benin-Nigeria border, due to increasing criminality.”

Burundi

“FCDO advises against all travel to Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces, due to the presence of a rebel group in the Kibira National Park and possible armed incursions from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). FCDO advises against all travel on the main road running west from Kayanza through the Kibira National Park towards Cibitoke Province, due the presence of a rebel group and possible armed incursions from DRC. FCDO advises against all travel on the RN5 road north of Melchior Ndadaye International Airport in Bujumbura towards Cibitoke. FCDO advises against all travel to areas of Bujumbura Rural Province west of the Rusizi river towards the border with DRC, except for the Rusizi National Park. This is due to possible armed incursions from DRC. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area of Bujumbura Rural above the Isale road. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Rusizi National Park.”

Cameroon

“FCDO advises against all travel to Bakassi Peninsula. FCDO advises against all travel to within 40km of the border with Central African Republic. FCDO advises against all travel to within 40km of the border with Chad. FCDO advises against all travel to within 40km of the border with Nigeria, except for Garoua in the North Region. FCDO advises against all travel to the Far-North Region, except for a 20km radius to the north, east and west of Maroua and 30km south of Maroua. FCDO advises against all travel to the North-West Region. FCDO advises against all travel to the South-West Region, including the towns of Buea, Muyuka and Tiko in Fako Division. Except for Limbé and the 35km stretch of the N3 road connecting Limbé to the Littoral Region in Fako Division. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Limbé and the 35km stretch of the N3 road connecting Limbé to the Littoral Region in Fako Division, South-West Region. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the rest of North and Adamawa regions, including Garoua in North Region, and a 20km radius to the north, east and west of Maroua, and 30km south of Maroua, in Far-North Region.”

Colombia

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander Department, all of Arauca Department, except for the department capital, Arauca , the municipality of Puerto Carreño in Vichada Department, except for the department capital, Puerto Carreño and within 5km of the rest of the border with Venezuela, except for the city of Cúcuta. FCDO currently advises against all travel to Venezuela’s border regions with Colombia. You should not use any of the Colombia-Venezuela land crossings. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Chocó Department, except for the department capital Quibdó, the whale-watching towns of Nuquí and Bahía Solano and the tourist site of Capurganá; the western part of Valle del Cauca Department, including Buenaventura; the western part of Cauca Department; the South Pacific, Sanquianga and Telembi regions of Nariño Department; the southern part of Córdoba Department; the Urabá and Bajo Cauca regions of Antioquia Department; the southern part of Bolívar Department. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 5km of the border with Ecuador except for the border crossing on the Pan-American highway at the Puente Internacional de Rumichaca and the city of Ipiales in Nariño Department. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Orito, San Miguel, Valle del Guamuez, Puerto Caicedo, Puerto Guzmán, Puerto Asis and Puerto Leguizamo in Putumayo Department. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all of Guaviare Department, except for the department capital San José del Guaviare; Cartagena del Chairá, San Vicente del Caguan, Puerto Rico, El Doncello, Paujil and La Montañita in Caquetá Department; the Ariari region of southern Meta, except for Caño Cristales.”

Democratic Republic of the Congo

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 50km of the border with the Central African Republic. FCDO advises against all travel to the provinces of Haut-Uélé and Ituri, including the entire DRC-South Sudan border; North Kivu, including all travel by air into and out of Goma airport, but excepting the city of Goma; South Kivu, except the city of Bukavu, where FCDO advises against all but essential travel; Maniema; Tanganyika; Haut-Lomami. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the city of Goma. FCDO advises against all travel to the Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province. This is between, and including, the towns of Kwamouth, Bandundu and the southern border of Mai-Ndombe province. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to: the districts of N’djili and Kimbanseke in Kinshasa city, south of the main access road to N’djili airport, in Nsele commune; the N1 road in Kinshasa Province, between and including Menkao to the west, Kenge to the east, the border of Mai-Ndombe province to the north, and 10km to the south; the district of Kasa Vubu in Kinshasa City bordered by the N1 Triumphal Road (Stadium), Barumbu District, Lingwala District and South of the botanical garden. FCDO advises against all travel to the province of Kasaï Oriental. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the provinces of Kasaï and Kasaï Central.”

Djibouti

“FCDO advises against all travel to the Djibouti-Eritrea border.”

Ecuador

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Coastal Region provinces of Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santa Elena, Guayas, El Oro, Los Ríos, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas. This does not apply to airside transit within Guayaquil Airport in Guayas province, including onward or return travel to the Galapagos Islands. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border, except for these areas in Carchi province: El Ángel Ecological Reserve; Rumichaca border crossing; the town of Tulcán; the Pan-American Highway.”

Egypt

FCDO advises against all travel to within 20km of the Egypt-Libya border, except for the town of El Salloum (where we advise against all but essential travel). FCDO advises against all travel to the Governorate of North Sinai. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the northern part of the Governorate of South Sinai, beyond the St Catherine-Nuweibaa road, except for the coastal areas along the west and east of the peninsula. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions, except for: Luxor, Qina, Aswan, Abu Simbel and the Valley of the Kings; the Governorate of Faiyum; the coastal areas between the Nile Delta and Marsa Matruh; the Marsa Matruh-Siwa Road; the oasis town of Siwa; the Giza Governorate north-east of the Bahariya Oasis; the road between Giza and Farafra (but we advise against all but essential travel on the road between Bahariya and Siwa; Bahariya Oasis, Farafra, the White Desert and Black Desert. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Hala’ib Triangle and the Bir Tawil Trapezoid.”

Eritrea

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 25km of all Eritrea’s land borders. The land borders with Djibouti and Ethiopia are closed. Eritrea’s land border with Sudan is operational in response to the conflict in Sudan and people are crossing the border in both directions.”

Ethiopia

“FCDO advises against all travel within: 20km of the border with Sudan; 10km of the border with South Sudan; 100km of the Ethiopian border with Somalia and Kenya in Ethiopia’s Somali region, and within 30km of the Ethiopian border with Somalia in Fafan zone, except the border town and crossing at Wajale, and the principal road between Jijiga and Wajale; 10km of the border with Kenya, except for principal roads and towns; 10km of the border with Eritrea. FCDO advises against all travel to the Tigray region west of the Tekeze river and within 10km of the internal border with Amhara region. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the remainder of the Tigray region except the towns and connecting roads of Mekelle: southward to Maychew; northwards to Adigrat; west and north-westward to Abiy Addi, Adwa and Shire; eastward to Abala on the Tigray-Afar border. FCDO advises against all travel to Amhara region. FCDO advises against all travel to areas of Afar region within 10km of the border with Eritrea. FCDO advises against all travel to Gambella region. FCDO advises against all travel to these areas of Oromia region: within 10km of the border with Kenya, except for principal roads and towns; north of (but not including) the A4 road in West Shewa zone; south and west of (but not including) the A3 road in North Shewa zone ; West Wollega zone (including the main Addis Ababa to Gambella road), East Wollega zone, Kellem Wollega and Horo Gudru Wollega . FCDO advises against all but essential travel to: all of East Shewa zone except the Addis to Adama Expressway and 10km either side of the expressway between Addis Ababa and Bishoftu; the A4 road between Addis Ababa and Cheliya, except for the section in in the Finfine special zone; all of North Shewa Zone; West Guji and Guji zones. FCDO advises against all travel to within: 100km of the Ethiopian border with Somalia and Kenya in Ethiopia’s Somali region ; 30km of the Ethiopian border with Somalia in Fafan zone, except the border town and crossing at Wajale, and the principal road between Jijiga and Wajale. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to: the Siti zone; the Nogob (previously Fik); Jarar (previously Degehabur); Shabelle (previously Gode); Korahe and Dollo (previously Warder); areas of Liben and Afder zones more than 100km from the Somalia and Kenya borders. FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the borders with South Sudan and Kenya. FCDO advises against all travel to these areas of Benishangul-Gumuz region: within 20km of the border with Sudan; the Metekel zone and Maokomo special zone. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the rest of Benishangul-Gumuz region.”

Georgia

“For security reasons, FCDO advises against all travel to the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to: areas immediately next to the administrative boundary lines with South Ossetia; areas immediately next to the administrative boundary lines with Abkhazia.”

India

“FCDO advises against all travel within the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border, except for at Wagah where travellers can cross the border. FCDO advises against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar, and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway), except for: travel by air to and from the city of Jammu; travel within the city of Jammu; travel within the region of Ladakh. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur.”

Indonesia

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 6km of the crater of Mount Ruang in Northern Sulawesi. This is an exclusion zone put into place by the local authorities. Mount Ruang erupted on 16 April 2024. FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the crater of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra. FCDO advises against all travel within 5 km of the Mount Sinabung crater in Karo Regency, North Sumatra. FCDO advises against all travel within 5 km of the crater of Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java. FCDO also advises against all travel to the southeast area of Mount Semeru along the Besuk Kobokan river (approximately 13 km from the crater). You should stay at least 500 m from the Besuk Kobokan riverbank.”

Ivory Coast

“FCDO advises against all travel to: within 40km of the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali; Northern Zanzan and Savanes provinces; Comoé National Park. This is due to an increased risk of terrorist attacks and kidnaps by terrorists based in the Sahel region, which includes Burkina Faso and Mali. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 20km of the border with Liberia owing to the risk of serious violence by local militias.”

Jordan

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 3km of the border with Syria.”

Kenya

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to eastern Garissa County, up to 20km north-west of the A3. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Mandera County, excluding Mandera West subcounty. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Lamu County, excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas of Tana River County north of the Tana River, up to 20km north-west of the A3. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 15km of the coast between the Tana River and the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) River.”

Kosovo

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the municipalities of Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica.”

Laos

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Xaisomboun Province. There are intermittent attacks on infrastructure and armed clashes with anti-government groups.”

Malaysia

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all islands and dive sites off the coast of eastern Sabah from Sandakan to Tawau, including Lankayan Island, due to the threat of kidnapping. This does not apply to the mainland of Sabah.”

Mauritania

“FCDO advises against all travel to areas east of a line drawn between but excluding the towns of Kankossa, Tichit and Ghallaouia and then west to the Western Sahara border (except for the town of Zouerat in Tiris Zemmour). FCDO advises against all travel to areas within 25km of the Western Sahara border (except the section of the Nouakchott-Nouadhibou road within 25km of the Western Sahara border and the city of Nouadhibou). FCDO advises against all travel to the rest of the Ras Nouadhibou peninsula. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas of the provinces of Tiris Zemmour, Adrar, Tagant, Hodh el Gharbi, Assaba and Guidimaka west of a line drawn between the towns of Ghallaouia, Tichit and Kankossa. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the section of the Nouakchott-Nouadhibou road within 25km of the Western Sahara border and the city of Nouadhibou. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the town of Zouerat in Tiris Zemmour Province.”

Mexico

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the city of Tijuana, except: airside transit through Tijuana airport; the Cross Border Xpress bridge from the airport linking terminals across the Mexican-US border; the federal toll road 1D and Via Rápida through Tijuana to the border. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the city of Tecate in Baja California (including roads between Tijuana and Tecate). FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 40km of the Guatemalan border between the Pacific Coast up to and including the border crossing at Gracias a Dio. FCDO advises against all but essential travel on Federal Highway 199 (Carretera Federal 199) between Rancho Nuevo (just outside San Cristobal de las Casas) and the Chancalá junction just outside Palenque (where Federal Highway 199 meets Federal Highway 307). FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Chihuahua, except: the city of Chihuahua; the border crossing in Ciudad Juárez (accessed by federal toll road 45); federal toll road 45D connecting the cities of Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez; the Copper Canyon rail route to and from Chihuahua and towns immediately on this route including Creel; the road from Creel via San Juanito to San Pedro; state highway 16 from San Pedro to Chihuahua. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Colima, except the city of Manzanillo accessed by sea or air via the Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the areas southwest of road 45D. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Guerrero, except the town of Zihuatanejo/Ixtapa accessed by air. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the areas south and southwest of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the northern municipalities of Bolaños, Chimaltitán, Colotlán, Hostotipaquillo, Huejúcar, Huequilla el Alto, Mezquitic, San Martin de Bolaños, Santa Maria de los Ángeles, Totatiche, Villa Guerrero. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Michoacán, except: the city of Morelia accessed by federal toll roads 15D, 126 and 43; and the federal toll road 48D between the city of Morelia and the General Francisco Mujica airport; the town of Pátzcuaro accessed by federal toll roads 14D and 15 from Morelia, and boat trips out to islands on Lake Pátzcuaro; the Federal Highway 15D.FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Sinaloa, except: the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán; road 32 that runs between El Fuerte and Los Mochis; the 15D federal toll road that runs the length of the state; the Copper Canyon rail route to and from Los Mochis, El Fuerte and the towns immediately on this route. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Tamaulipas, except: the border crossing at Nuevo Laredo accessed by federal toll road 85D from Monterrey; Federal highways 80, 81 and 85 between Tampico, Ciudad de Victoria and Magueyes, and the entire area of Tamaulipas south of these highways. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Zacatecas.”

Moldova

“FCDO advises against all travel to Transnistria. There is widespread military activity in Ukraine, including close to some Moldovan borders. Transnistria is outside the control of the Moldovan government.”

Mozambique

“FCDO advises against all travel to the following districts in Cabo Delgado Province due to attacks by groups with links to Islamist extremism. The advice covers the districts of Chiure, Mueda, Nangade, Palma, except Palma town, where FCDO advises against all but essential travel, Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Meluco, Macomia, Quissanga, Ibo, including the islands off the coast. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the rest of Cabo Delgado Province due to attacks by groups with links to Islamist extremism. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the districts of Memba and Eráti in Nampula Province, due to attacks by groups with links to Islamist extremism.”

Myanmar (Burma)

“FCDO advises against all travel to Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin Sate, Mon State, northern and central Rakhine State, Sagaing and Magway regions, Tanintharyi Region, excluding Myeik township, and the archipelago and townships south of Tanintharyi township, Shan State North, North Mandalay Region; the townships north of Mandalay City and Pyin Oo Lwin, East of the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway in Bago region. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Shan State South and East, Mandalay Region, Tanintharyi Region south of Tanintharyi township, southern Rakhine State, the rest of Bago region.”

Nigeria

“FCDO advises against all travel to Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Bauchi State, Taraba State. FCDO advises against all travel to Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara State. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Kano State, Jigawa State, Sokoto State, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Niger State, Kogi State, Plateau State. FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas (the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Abia State, non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, Anambra State, Imo State.”

Pakistan

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. FCDO advises against all travel to these areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province: Bajaur, Bannu, Buner, Chārsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber , Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar, Swat, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, the Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15, the N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City. FCDO advises against all travel to Balochistan Province, except the southern coast of Balochistan. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the southern coast of Balochistan. That is the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway and the section of the N25 from the N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan-Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar. FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.”

Papua New Guinea

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Hela and Southern Highlands provinces due to the high risk of tribal fighting.”

Philippines

“FCDO advises against all travel to western and central Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago because of terrorist activity and clashes between the military and insurgent groups. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the remainder of Mindanao, excluding Camiguin, Dinagat and Siargao Islands, due to the threat of terrorism.”

Republic of Congo

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 50km of the Republic of Congo-Central African Republic border in Likouala Region. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Pool Region districts of Boko, Kindamba, Kinkala, Mayama, Mindouli. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Mouyondzi District in Bouenza Region.”

Saudi Arabia

“FCDO advises against: all travel to within 10km of the border with Yemen; all but essential travel to areas between 10km and 80km from the border with Yemen. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Abha International Airport in Asir province. “

Tanzania

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 20km of the Tanzanian border with Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique. This is due to attacks by groups linked with Islamic extremism.”

Thailand

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Pattani province. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Yala province. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Narathiwat province. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Southern Songkhla province, except for the areas north of and including the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom and the areas north-west of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar. FCDO advises against all but essential travel on the Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line.”

Togo

“FCDO advises against all travel to within 5km of the border with Burkina Faso, due to the security situation in Burkina Faso and the risk of kidnapping in the region.”

Tunisia

“FCDO advises against all travel to: the Chaambi Mountains National Park and the designated military operations zones of Mount Salloum, Mount Sammamma and Mount Mghila; the militarised zone south of the towns of El Borma and Dhehiba; within 20km of the rest of the Libya border area north of Dhehiba; the town of Ben Guerdane and immediate surrounding area. In addition and for security reasons, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to: within 75km of the Libyan border, including Remada, El Borma and the town of Zarzis; the governorate of Kasserine, including the town of Sbeitla; within 10km of the border with Algeria south of Kasserine governorate; within 30km of the border in El Kef and Jendouba governorates south of the town of Jendouba, including the archaeological site of Chemtou; areas north and west of the town of Ghardimaou in Jendouba governorate, including El Feidja National Park; within 10km of Mount Mghila; Mount Orbata.”

Turkey

“FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Syria. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Sirnak (city). FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Hakkari province.”

Uzbekistan

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 5km of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border, except for the city of Termez and connecting roads from the North.”

Western Sahara