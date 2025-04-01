First look inside 'design-led' Hoxton hotel before it opens in Edinburgh

The Hoxton will be opening in Edinburgh on 23 June 2025, with direct bookings live now.

The design-driven, community-focused Hoxton hotel will comprise 11 stitched-together townhouses set across both sides of Edinburgh’s Grosvenor Street. The hotel will feature 214 rooms including three self-contained Houses (coming later in the summer), a spacious open-house lobby, an intimate cinema, a ballroom events space, The Apartment meeting and events concept, and all-day Italian restaurant Patatino, that will serve up generously portioned trattoria classics using local Scottish produce.