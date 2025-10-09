Every Scottish hotel awarded Michelin Keys - including ‘outstanding’ luxury estate

On 8 October hoteliers from around the world gathered together to find out which establishments had been awarded one or more Michelin Keys. This year saw the inaugural Global Michelin Keys Selection following the launch of Michelin Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations last year.

The Michelin Guide inspectors have scoured the world and chosen among the more than 7,000 hotels in The Michelin Guide selection to identify those offering the most exceptional experiences.

One Michelin Key is awarded for a very special stay. This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two Michelin Keys are awarded for an exceptional stay. Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three Michelin Keys are awarded for an extraordinary stay. It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts of travellers.

While no new Scottish hotels were awarded Keys, none lost theirs so here we take a look at all the hotels in Scotland with one, two and three Keys.

Gleneagles is the only Scottish hotel with three Michelin Keys

Fife Arms in Braemar has Two Michelin Keys.

The Balmoral on Princes Street has Two Michelin Keys.

Glenapp Castle has One Michelin Key