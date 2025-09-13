All year round Reykjavik flights launched from Edinburgh Airport.

Scottish holidaymakers hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights can now fly all year round to a genuine Aurora Borealis hotspot.

It comes as Icelandair touched down at Edinburgh Airport for the first time, expanding choice for passengers looking to travel to Iceland and beyond.

The airline’s new service between Edinburgh and Reykjavik will now be year-round rather than just September to April, such has been the popularity of the route since it was first launched.

The route’s inaugural flight departed Scotland’s capital today, with a celebration reception held in the terminal as passengers were given a special edition luggage tag celebrating 80 years of Icelandair flying to Scotland.

The service will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 up to four times a week, connecting Edinburgh Airport to Keflavík International Airport. It provides direct connectivity to Iceland’s capital city, as well as onward transatlantic connections to a range of destinations.

Stephanie Wear, Chief Commercial Officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to see Icelandair finally land at Edinburgh Airport. It’s the fruition of years of hard work from both sides, and we’re delighted to welcome this newest airline to Scotland’s capital - and to mark the inaugural flight by announcing the service will now extend year-round is fantastic news.

“Of course, it’s a new flight and a new airline, but it’s also a signal of new possibilities and opportunities. Icelandair provides fantastic onward travel connections to a range of destinations, and we’re always striving to make travel as seamless as possible.

“We continue to benefit from the strength of Edinburgh’s market and the confidence in it, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Icelandair that enhances our route network and supports our growth ambitions.”

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO at Icelandair, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Edinburgh to our network, especially as we celebrate 80 years of flying to Scotland. The new service opens up this remarkable Scottish city to even more travellers, and also offers the people of Edinburgh and surrounding areas the chance to explore Iceland and beyond. With a network of around 60 destinations, passengers can enhance their journey by taking advantage of our stopover program and enjoying a memorable stay in the Land of Ice and Fire while en route.”