For those boarding flights in the early hours of the morning or landing late in the evening, spending the night in an airport hotel can help relieve some of the stress of travelling.

But there is nothing worse than ending up sleeping somewhere that isn’t exactly as advertised, especially when it is accompanied by hours of travel, uncomfortable seats and buzzing airport terminals.

After surveying more than 1,600 people, consumer champion Which? have found the best – and worst – airport hotels around the UK and Scotland. Covering accommodation close to Scottish airports including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, travellers ranked each hotel based on factors including customer service, cleanliness and value for money.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel said: “Staying in a hotel near the airport the night before an early flight can really ease the stress of travelling, and we found you don’t need to pay a fortune to get a great stay.

“Both the properties and the price impressed customers at Premier Inn and Thistle, while guests and our undercover inspectors thought the Doubletree by Hilton was good value for money. We also found that some airport hotels offer on site parking that is cheaper than parking in the airport itself.”

With a transfer time of 30 minutes or less, here are the best and worst airport hotels in Scotland.

1 . Doubletree by Hilton — Edinburgh Airport With an Edinburgh Airport location, the best overall airport hotel chain according to Which? is Doubletree by Hilton. Costing on average £147 a night, the hotel scored five stars for cleanliness, bed comfort and location, with a total score of 80%. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Premier Inn — Aberdeen Airport, Edinburgh Airport, Glasgow Airport Premier Inn has the second best airport hotels in Scotland, with locations close to Aberdeen Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and Glasgow Airport. With an overall score of 79%, Premier Inn hotels earned five stars for their bed comfort and location, with an average price of £77 per night. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Holiday Inn Express — Aberdeen Airport, Edinburgh Airport, Glasgow Airport Holiday Inn Express airport hotels were also ranked highly, receiving a customer score of 76% in Which?’s survey. With airport hotels in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, the chain received mostly 4-stars across all categories – with the exception of food and drink. On average, a stay at a Holiday Inn Express airport hotel will cost you £151 per night. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Crowne Plaza — Aberdeen Airport With a total score of 73%, Crowne Plaza – which has a location close to Aberdeen Airport – was ranked highly by visitors for its cleanliness, bedrooms, comfort, and location. On average, across all UK airport hotels, it cost £118 per night. | Google Maps Photo Sales