Spring Budget Live: Jeremy Hunt's budget announcement, expected changes to Windfall Tax and National Insurance

Keep up to date with all budget news from today as Jeremy Hunt takes the stage after PMQs to make his announcement.
Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:24 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT
13:09 GMT

Up is down

Jeremy Hunt says that borrowing and debt will soar under Labour, but then accuses Rachel Reeves of “acting like a Tory".

Mixed messages.

13:08 GMT

Housing crisis

Jeremy Hunt confirms the introduction of a "British ISA", which is an extra £5k tax-free saving allowance on top of existing ISA, as long as the money is invested solely in UK equities.

13:01 GMT

Freeze, don't move

Here's industry reaction to that duty freeze.

13:00 GMT

Read all about it

Want to read more about the duty freeze on Scotch Whisky?

Full story here: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/chancellor-jeremy-hunt-announces-freeze-on-alcohol-and-fuel-duty-in-spring-budget-in-move-welcomed-by-scotch-whisky-industry-4544953

12:58 GMT

Brucey bonus

The Chancellor says the Scottish Government is set to receive £300m in Barnett Formula consequentials. Don't spend it all at once.

12:55 GMT

When the hunter becomes the hunted

So far Jeremy Hunt has mocked Ed Davey, criticised the Lib Dems for supporting Labour in a theoretical coalition, praised his local pub, and sung the benefits of Surrey.

Nothing to see there, absolutely not worried about losing his seat, he's just also donated £100,000 of his own money to the local organisation because everything is going well.

12:51 GMT

Perfectly normal working environment

Incredibly rowdy in the Commons, with the Chancellor being met with constant heckles and jeers.

He snaps back: "They don’t have a growth plan so they may as well listen to ours".

12:50 GMT

Best of the rest

The Chancellor now insisting things are better in Britain than other countries.

He says: "We have grown faster than Germany, France or Italy, the three largest European economies. And according to the IMF, we will continue to grow faster than all three of them in the five years ahead."

Are you reassured? I'm reassured.

12:46 GMT

Maths is hard

Jeremy Hunt also announces the traditional freezing of fuel duty, which is quite bold given around half of his £13 billion headroom last time round was based on raising it.

He says it's a reaction to Sadiq Khan's war on drivers. Groan.

12:44 GMT

Slàinte Mhath?

The Chancellor announces a duty freeze on Scotch Whisky, spirits and all alcohol until February 2025. The Scotch Whisky Association has been calling for a cut, not a freeze.

