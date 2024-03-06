Douglas Ross will refuse to back Tories' oil windfall tax extension as Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget decision branded 'deeply disappointing'
Douglas Ross will refuse to vote in favour of the UK Government’s plans to extend the oil and gas windfall tax, branding the Chancellor’s decision “deeply disappointing”.
The Scottish Conservative leader had reportedly raised his opposition to extending the tax with both Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget, but his appeals have fallen on deaf ears.
In his Budget announced on Wednesday, Mr Hunt said the windfall tax on energy firms would be extended for another year to 2029, in a move he claimed would raise £1.5bn.
He said that “because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits”. Mr Hunt added: “So I will extend the sunset on the Energy Profits Levy for an additional year to 2029, raising £1.5bn”
In a statement after the Budget was laid out in the Commons, Mr Ross said: “While I accept the Chancellor had some tough decisions to make, I’m deeply disappointed by his decision to extend the windfall tax for a further year.
“The SNP and Labour have abandoned 100,000 Scottish workers by calling for the taps in the North Sea to be turned off now.
“Although the UK government rightly oppose this reckless policy – and have granted new licences for continued production in the North Sea – the Budget announcement is a step in the wrong direction.
“As such, I will not vote for the separate legislation needed to pass the windfall tax extension and will continue to urge the Chancellor to reconsider.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.