The Scottish Conservative leader had reportedly raised his opposition to extending the tax with both Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget, but his appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his Budget announced on Wednesday, Mr Hunt said the windfall tax on energy firms would be extended for another year to 2029, in a move he claimed would raise £1.5bn.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

He said that “because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits”. Mr Hunt added: “So I will extend the sunset on the Energy Profits Levy for an additional year to 2029, raising £1.5bn”

In a statement after the Budget was laid out in the Commons, Mr Ross said: “While I accept the Chancellor had some tough decisions to make, I’m deeply disappointed by his decision to extend the windfall tax for a further year.

“The SNP and Labour have abandoned 100,000 Scottish workers by calling for the taps in the North Sea to be turned off now.

“Although the UK government rightly oppose this reckless policy – and have granted new licences for continued production in the North Sea – the Budget announcement is a step in the wrong direction.