Youngsters shaping Scottish Golf's future meet up in St Andrews

Eleven members of Young Leaders’ Programme sit round the table for first time

The youngsters who have been tasked with playing a part in shaping the future of golf in Scotland have met as a group for the first time and did so, fittingly, in St Andrews.

Set up by Scottish Golf, the Young Leaders’ Programme is an exciting new initiative aimed at making the sport ‘Scotland’s Game for Everyone’.

Consisting of 11 talented youngsters from all around the country, its aim is to provide a platform for those involved to offer a fresh perspective on the game in its birthplace and help drive new ideas.

The group sat round the table for the first time at Fairmont St Andrews and also paid a visit to The R&A World Golf Museum to get a proper feel for the history of the game.

Members of Scottish Golf’s Young Leaders’ Programme pictured at St Andrews are, from left, Cristiana Capaldi, Jakob Dalland, Erin Wilson, Calum Stockton, Jasmine Riordan, Cameron Kpedekpo, Emma Jane Fraser, Keir Samson, Elise McQueen, Rory Abercrombie and Erin Huskie | Scottish Golf

“It was absolutely fantastic to see these eleven young people finally come together in person, in the Home of Golf, to embark on a two-year journey of collaboration, learning and development,” said Alan Oliver, Scottish Golf’s diversity and inclusion manager.

“We've had a really positive day, connecting the Young Leaders with The R&A, with Scottish Golf staff, introducing the key themes, and laying the foundations for an exciting programme.”

The group includes three 16-year-olds - Erin Huskie from Stirling, Royal Dornoch’s Jasmine Riordan and Annanhill member Rory Abercrombie - while fellow 21-year-olds Calum Stockton (Arbroath Artisan) and Jakob Dalland (Dundas Parks) are the oldest.

The other Young Leaders are Cameron Kpedekpo (Mortonhall), Cristiana Capaldi (Bearsden), Elise McQueen (Dullatur), Emma Jane Fraser (Cawder), Erin Wilson (Fairmont St Andrews) and Keir Samson (Bishopbriggs).

The new programme, which will run until September 2026, aims to encourage young adults aged 16 to 24 to contribute significantly to the development of golf in Scotland.

Participants will engage in various projects focusing on key themes such as leadership, raising golf's profile and career opportunities in golf. The programme includes peer-to-peer learning, development opportunities and collaborative projects with golf clubs and partners.

The eleven youngsters also paid a visit to The R&A World Golf Museum during their time in St Andrews | Scottish Golf

“Scottish Golf’s mission is to make golf Scotland’s ‘Game for Everyone’,” said CEO Robbie Clyde. “Many young people enjoy golf, and will be able to play it for their whole life - it is a unique sport in that respect. And we want more young people to take up golf – more girls especially - to enjoy all the benefits it can bring.

“In order that young people feel welcome in our sport, we need to listen to their experiences, take on their ideas about how we can support their ambitions, and showcase that golf can not only be a great sport to play, but it can provide a fulfilling career.