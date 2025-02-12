St Andrews is among The Scotsman's guide to Scotland’s best 10 golf courses. | SNS Group

Playing golf on one of Scotland’s famous courses is the dream of every serious golfer around the world.

We are, after all, the ‘home of golf’ and getting that chance to hit a wee white ball on a Scotland golf course such as St Andrews or Troon is a dream come true for players from all over the world looking to boov a dream golf holiday.

For Scots themselves, little advice needs to be given when it comes to suggesting a list of golf courses to play, but that’s not necessarily the case for people from further afield on a Scottish golf vacation.

That’s a list of ten courses that I’d put on anyone’s Scottish golf course wish list.

Make no mistake, it was a difficult list to compile because 10 isn’t a big number when you are choosing from a course collection of around 550.

However, three or four were what you’d probably describe in football - soccer to some - as open goals because they are simply places that need to be ticked off if you are a serious golfer planning a golf holiday.

It was also fun, though, to include a couple that may not be too familiar with people from, say, the US or Far East and that’s the beauty of Scotland’s collection of courses.

Yes, it’s a fantastic thrill to be able to walk in the footsteps of Open champions and AIG Women’s Open winners on the likes of St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie, Muirfield and Royal Troon.

It can be just as exciting, though, to find yourself out on one of the ‘hidden gem’ golf courses in Scotland because you will still be facing a great test of golf and the chances are you will also be enjoying some mouth-watering scenery at the same time - making your holiday all the more special.

Troon is in The Scotsman's guide to Scotland’s best 10 golf courses. | SNS Group

In general but in a golfing context in particular, I always feel proud to tell people that I come from Scotland because I know it carries weight, so to speak.

And it would give me great delight to know that this list encourages someone to come to our great wee country for a golf vacation and discover exactly why that is the case.