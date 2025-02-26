Young Scottish golfers pay visit to World Golf Hall of Fame at Pinehurst
A group of young East Lothian golfers will be heading into the new season buoyed by a trip to North Carolina that included a visit to the new World Golf Hall of Fame at Pinehurst.
The 18 juniors - all but two were making the trip for the first time - played two Winternationals against local opponents at Woodlake, Hylands and Longleaf Golf Clubs.
They also enjoyed the opportunity to test their games at CCNC Cardinal, Mid Pines, Pinehurst No 8, Forest Creek South and both the Cradle and Bottlebrush short courses.
Unfortunately, due to the weather, a planned boys’ match against Pine Crest School was cancelled, as was a scheduled girls’ trip to Duke University.
The youngsters and five leaders who accompanied them all agreed that a visit to the Hall of Fame and Museum, as well as the USGA’s Equipment Testing Centre, had been “very interesting”.
David Warren, who once again organised the trip, said: “We found two players featured there who were born in North Berwick and who had won USGA events - Willie Anderson and Dorothy Campbell.
“And, of course, other East Lothian Open Championship heroes such as the Park brothers are also in the Hall of Fame. Some of my own GB&I heroes have exhibits there, which were fascinating for me personally.”
The group included four Gullane members, namely Harrison O’Connor, Angus Hill, Louise Martin and Katie Mackenzie, while Joshua Murray and Maisie Witt were flying the flag for Longniddry.
Dunbar duo Rory Allan and Kai Laing also made the trip, as did Haddington pair Murray Bowsher and Jamie McLaren and also two players representing West Links Juniors - Harris Munro and Thomas Clark.
Kilspindie had two youngsters in the group as well in Liam Graham and Ava Paterson while the group was completed by James Hamilton (Gifford), Sami Hyvonen (Royal Musselburgh), Rory McArdle (North Berwick) and Diarmuid Slavin (Craigielaw).
In addition to North Berwick members David and Susan Warren, the other leaders were Gullane duo Brian O’Connor and Jean Waddell, as well as Craigielaw’s Gordon Smith.
