Young Scottish golfers enjoy Portugal preparation for new domestic season

Junior Tour trip involves 21 players as tough test is hailed as ‘great learning experience’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher who have teed up warm weather trips to help Scottish youngsters prepare for the new domestic season.

In addition to Lawrie being behind a group of North and North-East players heading to Turkey and Gallacher setting up a Spanish trip for players on his foundation programme, the Junior Tour Scotland has also been active in that respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of 21 golfers spent five days at the Penina Hotel and Golf Resort in Portugal, where they practised in the morning before then heading out on the championship course.

Broomieknowe’s Megan Fallon in action at Penina during the Scottish Junior Tour’s trip to Portugal | Contributed

“There was a 54-hole event and the players, both boys and girls, really enjoyed themselves,” said Paul Gibson, the circuit’s driving force. “They found the golf course very challenging, but it was great learning experience for everyone.”

Greenock’s Jayla Kepler won the girls’ scratch event with a total of 237, four better than Broomieknowe’s Megan Fallon while the girls’ stableford section went to Anna Zonova (Royal Musselburgh), who, with a total of 101 points, pipped Dumfries & County’s Carla Morris by a point.

Cambuslang’s Joseph Kelly and Thomas Kelly of Stirling shared top spot in the boys’ scratch with 222 totals while it was a Drumpellier 1-2 in the boys’ stableford as Corey Hagen posted 107 points to finish four points ahead of Leo McCallion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

“It was a very productive week, and the Junior Tour were treated like royalty by everyone at the hotel," added Gibson.

The 2025 Junior Tour Scotland schedule gets underway at Tain and Royal Dornoch early next month before events are also held at Portpatrick, Elgin, Duff House Royal, Arbroath, Luffness, Murcar Links, Fraserburgh, Milngavie and Portlethen through until September.

Gullane’s Archie Cook is presented with the SGF La Manga Boys’ Invitational Trophy by Stephen Gallacher Foundation manager Scott Knowles | Conributed