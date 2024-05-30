1 . Anna Kasprzak

With a fortune estimated at around $1 billion, Anna Kasprzak is by quite some distance the world's richest olympian. The Danish dressage rider represented her country at the Summer Olympics in 2012 and 2016. Her late grandfather founded the shoe company ECCO in 1963 which now turns over more than $1.5 billion annually. Her mother was his sole heir and inherited the company on his death - which will be passed onto Anna an her brother.