The Olympic Games may be seen as the pinnacle of sporting achievement, but often the medal-winning superhumans who win gold earn a pittance compared to the likes of footballers, golfers and basketball stars.
There are exceptions though, with some Olympians amongst the richest sportspeople in the world.
The Olympics famously doesn’t have any prize money, but the fame success brings can lead to money-spinning advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.
Add in shrewd investments, and these sporting heroes can become fabulously wealthy - if they weren’t already.
Here are the top 10 richest Olympians in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Anna Kasprzak
With a fortune estimated at around $1 billion, Anna Kasprzak is by quite some distance the world's richest olympian. The Danish dressage rider represented her country at the Summer Olympics in 2012 and 2016. Her late grandfather founded the shoe company ECCO in 1963 which now turns over more than $1.5 billion annually. Her mother was his sole heir and inherited the company on his death - which will be passed onto Anna an her brother.
2. Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps is the Olympian who has made the most cash directly from his sport. The American swimmer is the most successful Olympian of all time having won a total of 28 medals. His 23 gold medals are a record, as are his gold medals in 13 different events. His prowess in the pool has led him to a fortune in the region of $100 million.
3. Usain Bolt
Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt is the greatest sprinter of all time - a title that has earned him in the region of $90 million. The 100m, 200m and 4 × 100m relay world record holder has appeared at three Olympic Games, winning the 100m and 200m gold medal at all three - a unique feat unlikely to ever be beaten. He also won gold in the 4 x 100m relay in 2012 and 2016.
4. Shaun White
Former pro skateboarder and snowboarder Shaun White has rolled and slid his way to a net worth of around $65 million. The American has appeared at a remarkable five Winter Olympics, winning three gold medals for half-pipe snowboarding - a record for snowboarders.