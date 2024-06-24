Officially known as simply ‘The Championships’, Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, dating back to 1877.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament is the 137th time it has taken place.

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Both men will be back in this year’s tournament, with the draw set to be made on Friday, June 28, at 10am.

First round matches will then start on Monday, July 1.

Here are the names the bookies think are most likely to be engraved on the Wimbledon trophy come July 14.

1 . Jannik Sinner The current world number one, Italy's Jannik Sinner, is the 13/8 favourite to win this year's Wimbledon title. He's already won a Grand Slam - this year's Australian Open - and another 13 singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles. He reached the semi-finals in last year's championships - his best performance to date.

2 . Carlos Alcaraz Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the 9/5 second favourite. Last year's Wimbledon title is one of three majors he has won and in 2022 he became the youngest man in the Open Era to top the world rankings, at the age of just 19.

3 . Novak Djokovic Croatian Novak Djokovic is 7/2 third favourite to win his eighth Wimbledon title. Arguably the greatest player in the history of the men's game, he has a record 24 Grand Slam titles to his name and has spent 428 weeks at the top of the world rankings.