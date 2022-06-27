This year Wimbledon is celebrating 100 years of play on Centre Court, with Britain’s main hopes being Sir Any Murray and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The championships this year will take place from Monday, June 27, to Monday, July 4, with the women's final scheduled for Saturday, July 2, and the men’s final for Sunday, July 3.

Once again you will be able to watch all the action on the BBC, with Sue Barker fronting the coverage for the last time.

Here’s who you can expect to see in the latter stages of the tournament, how you can experience the action in real life, and whether you will be able to afford a bowl of strawberries should you make it there.

Who are the favourites?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the men's tournament with odds of 4/5.

Second favourite is Matteo Berrettini at 6/1, followed by Rafael Nadal (13/2), Felix Auger Aliassime (14/1), Carlos Alcaraz (14/1) and Nick Kyrgios (22/1).

Scotland’s Sir Andy Murray is a long shot at odds of 50/1.

In the women’s tournament the bookies favour Iga Swiatek with odds of 6/4.

Second favourite is Ons Jabeur at 6/1, followed by Petra Kvitova (6/1), Cori Gauff (11/1), Simona Halep (17/1), Beatriz Haddad Maia (18/1) and Jelena Ostapenko (20/1).

You can currently get odds of 40/1 on Britain’s number 10 seed Emma Raducanu lifting the women’s title.

Can I still get tickets?

The majority of tickets for Wimbledon were sold by way of a ballot earlier in the year and are no longer available.

But after a Covid-enforced break, the famous ‘Wimbledon queue’ is back – allowing tennis fans to turn up and try to get a ticket for the next day of play.

Many people camp out overnight in the queue that starts at Wimbledon Park and which this year opened at 2pm on Sunday, June 26 – the day before the tournament got underway.

On their arrival, queuers are given a queue card that shows the date and their position in line.

Members of the queue are woken at 6am so they can pack up their tents and at 7.30am the lucky fans able to buy tickets are given wristbands.

Available tickets then go on sale at 9.45am with the ground opening at 10am.

What tickets will be available?

Different days will see different ticket availability but there tends to be a limited number of showcourt tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court and No.2.

There are also grounds tickets that allow access to unreserved seats on Courts 3, 12, and 18, along with access to the outside courts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

How much do the tickets cost?

The following are the ticket prices for Wimbledon 2022.

Centre Court (Price band A): £75–£240

Centre Court (Price band B): £70–£230

No.1 Court (Price band A): £68–£160

No.1 Court (Price band B): £65–£155

No.2 Court: £43–£90

Grounds passes: £8-£27

Is there any other way to get a ticket?

After 3pm on each day of the competition any returned tickets will be made available to buy from the Ticket Resale Kiosk north of Court 18, near the top of St Mary’s Walk, or from the Ticket Office next to Gate 3. Centre Court returns cost £15, while Court 1 and 2 returns cost just £10.

How much are the strawberries?

With the cost of living crisis all eyes are on the price on the traditional Wimbledon strawberries and cream.

Every year more that 1.5million strawberries supplied by Hugh Lowe Farms are enjoyed by tennis fans around the courts.

Despite inflation and the rising cost of food, the price has not risen this year – with the snack costing a (relatively) reasonable £2.50.