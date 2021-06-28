The elder Murray has lamented the number of opportunities afforded the siblings to play in their homeland and feed off the “amazing” support of a Scottish crowd.

Just before Christmas, Aberdeen will host the fourth “Battle of the Brits” between Scotland and England, but Murray wants to see more elite contests like it.

Jamie Murray competes at the St James's Place Battle Of The Brits Team Tennis at National Tennis Centre. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Battle Of The Brits

“From a selfish point of view we want the chance to come and play in Scotland,” said Murray. “But there have been so few opportunities to do that in our careers.

“We have been playing around 18 years of professional tennis and how many times have we had the chance to play in Scotland? It’s difficult. We have no live tennis in Scotland. We have nothing.

“If we want to try and build on the legacy which Andy has created, and the interest in the sport he’s inspired, then we need to have live events. That’s what I believe.

“We have always had amazing support from the Scottish people, whether that’s been in the Davis Cup or at any other tournaments. Wherever we go there are always Scottish fans coming out to watch us.”

Murray begins his Wimbledon on Tuesday in the men’s doubles partnering Bruno Soares, hoping for a good campaign to put Olympic disappointment behind him.

“I guess I did expect to be selected [for Tokyo] and it’s disappointing not to get picked, considering the career I’ve had over the last six, seven years.” he said.

“But the selectors obviously went with the teams they thought had the best chance to get a medal.

“Now I’ve just got to focus on Wimbledon, getting my body right to give my best here over the next two weeks.

"I’ve been having problems with my neck since last Wednesday, so I haven’t practiced much, at all, really. I’m hoping it improves so I’m 100 per cent ready to compete when I get on court.”

Murray is 35, the age when tennis players are no longer in such a tearing hurry to get on with their careers, but will pause to savour each tournament, each match.

“I think at Wimbledon, the Grand Slams in general, I do cherish every moment,” he said.

“Because with every year that passes, that’s one year less you have to play. And the fact we didn’t get to play last year because of Covid, you definitely want to maximise your experiences.

“It will be great playing in front of fans at Wimbledon. To get 50 per cent at the start of the tournament, increasing as it goes on, it’s going to be wonderful for the players.

"We’ve missed playing in front of the fans so much – the experience has been so sterile, the atmosphere, that it hasn’t been super-inspiring at these tournaments.

“The fans bring such a different feel. They haven’t been able to watch live tennis for a couple of years, so hopefully they are all really excited and they make their voices heard.”

The Battle Of The Brits: Scotland v England will be held at P&J Live complex in Aberdeen from 21-22 December.

A message from the Editor: