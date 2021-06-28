Rain delays return of Wimbledon until 1pm with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Aryna Sabalenka on schedule

General view across the outside courts as rain covers are seen and spectators shelter under umbrellas during Day One of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Play was postponed on all outdoor courts until at least 1pm due to the weather, while play on the show courts would not begin until this afternoon.

The delays did not put too much of a dampener on Andy Murray’s return to SW19. He is due on the roofed Centre Court in late afternoon with a provisionally scheduled start of 4.45pm against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili who enters as 24th seed.

Murray's match is third on Centre, following Novak Djokovic’ opener against British wildcard Jack Draper at 1.30pm and Sloane Stephens’ match in the women’s singles against Petra Kvitova. On No.1 court, play starts at 1pm with second seed Aryna Sabalenka against Monica Niculescu.

Serbian Djokovic is reigning champion from 2019, after the cancellation of last year’s competition due to covid. Defending ladies’ champion Simona Halep misses out with a calf injury.