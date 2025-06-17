Will new sprinkler system at St Andrews change Old Course test for 2027 Open?

£10.5m irrigation project announced by St Andrews Links Trust

A total of 1,500 new sprinklers are being installed on the Old Course ahead of the 155th Open at St Andrews in 2027.

The work, which will double the current number of 800 sprinklers, is part of a £10.5 million multi-year irrigation project being undertaken by St Andrews Links Trust.

Work on the Old Course - it will remain open during the improvements but at a reduced green fee for visitors - will begin in November and is scheduled for completion in March 2026 ahead of the main playing season.

Once work is completed on the Old Course, the New and Jubilee Courses will be next in line followed by the Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove Courses. Each phase will be planned to take place during the winter season over the coming five years to minimise impact and disruption.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Over the next five years we are making a significant investment in our courses, not just to improve the experience for all those playing on our iconic courses, but to safeguard their future.

“As the Home of Golf, we take our responsibility to protect this land seriously and want to lead the way in securing a more sustainable future for our sport.

“The project was one of the first we discussed early in 2022 as we set out a strategy to increase surplus to enable reinvestment into our facilities. I am pleased this work will soon be underway as we continue to ensure we have the best facilities available for all our local and visiting golfers”

New system will allow ‘more targeted approach to course management’

Sandy Reid, Director of Greenkeeping at St Andrews Links Trust, added: “Our new irrigation system will allow us to take a more targeted approach to course management.

“We will be better able to irrigate specific parts of the courses, which is particularly useful during dry spells such as we’ve experienced recently as it ensures all irrigation gets to the areas most in need.