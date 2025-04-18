This weekend’s WWE Summerslam 2025 will see some of the world’s most loved wrestlers clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Taking place on August 2 and 3, the event will have some of the sport’s biggest names at the event, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley all taking part in one of wrestling most watched events of the year.

Set to be streamed live on Netflix UK, the 2025 WWE Summerslam is one of the most lucrative sporting events on the calendar. But who is the richest wrestler of all time in 2025?

Here are the top 15 richest wrestlers of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Cody Rhodes The current Wrestlemania champion is fairly low on this rich list, with a reported net worth of $2million. | Getty Images

2 . Kurt Angle The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has a reported net worth of $5million, which is surprisingly low for a man as famous as him. | Getty Images

3 . Mick Foley The wrestling icon competed as part of several aliases including Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind, and has a reported net worth of $8million. | Getty Images