This year’s Masters tournament is now well underway as some of the world’s best golfers go head to head for the right to be crowned as the 2025 champion.

Beginning on Monday 7 April, the 89th edition of the tournament, and the first of the men's four major golf championships held in 2025, will reach its conclusion this Sunday night at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, United States with reigning champion Scottie Scheffler hoping to cling onto his crown.

One of the most lucrative events in the sporting calendar, it is reported that the purse for the Masters Tournament has soared to a record $20 million - which is a $2 million increase from the previous year's total of $18 million. Such riches have turned many golfers into some of the richest on the planet - even before their multi-million pound endorsements and business ventures. But who is the richest golf player ever?

Here are the top 15 richest golf players of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Wyndham Clark - $6 million The 2023 US Open champion is first on the list with the Colorado born golfer having a reported $6 million net worth.

2 . Anthony Kim - $10 million The Korean-American golfer has a reported net worth of $10 million and just sneaks into this list.

3 . Xander Schauffele - $14 million The San Diego born golfer has a reported net worth of $14 million.