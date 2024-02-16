Whether it is the explosion of women's football or iconic tennis stars, many of the world's biggest woman's athletes are now seeing their talents turned into wealth.

And so it should, as it has been for many years athletic skills and sporting talent often brings fortune - and bags loads of cash. But who is the richest female athlete on the planet?

Here are the top 10 richest sportswomen in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Anna Kasprzak - $1 billion The 34-year-old Danish dressage rider is the world's richest sportswoman with a reported net worth of $1 billion. Photo Sales

2 . Serena Williams - $300 million. Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles amongst many other titles during her tennis career and has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3 . Venus Williams - $95 million Serena's sister, who is also one of the world's greatest tennis players, is next on the list with a reported net worth of $95 million. Photo: Getty Photo Sales