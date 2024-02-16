And so it should, as it has been for many years athletic skills and sporting talent often brings fortune - and bags loads of cash. But who is the richest female athlete on the planet?
Here are the top 10 richest sportswomen in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Anna Kasprzak - $1 billion
The 34-year-old Danish dressage rider is the world's richest sportswoman with a reported net worth of $1 billion.
2. Serena Williams - $300 million.
Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles amongst many other titles during her tennis career and has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo: Getty
3. Venus Williams - $95 million
Serena's sister, who is also one of the world's greatest tennis players, is next on the list with a reported net worth of $95 million. Photo: Getty
4. Li Na - $60 million
The tennis superstar has now retired but still has a reported net worth of $60 million.