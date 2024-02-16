All Sections
Here are the top 10 richest women's sport stars in the world in 2024. (Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)Here are the top 10 richest women's sport stars in the world in 2024. (Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Who is the richest sports star in the world 2024? Top 10 richest sportswomen in the world, Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams net worth

Here are 10 big name women's athletes that are reportedly some of the richest sports stars in the world in 2024. Including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and tennis icon Serena Williams.

By Graham Falk
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:03 GMT

Whether it is the explosion of women's football or iconic tennis stars, many of the world's biggest woman's athletes are now seeing their talents turned into wealth.

And so it should, as it has been for many years athletic skills and sporting talent often brings fortune - and bags loads of cash. But who is the richest female athlete on the planet?

Here are the top 10 richest sportswomen in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The 34-year-old Danish dressage rider is the world's richest sportswoman with a reported net worth of $1 billion.

1. Anna Kasprzak - $1 billion

The 34-year-old Danish dressage rider is the world's richest sportswoman with a reported net worth of $1 billion.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles amongst many other titles during her tennis career and has a reported net worth of $300 million.

2. Serena Williams - $300 million.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles amongst many other titles during her tennis career and has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo: Getty

Serena's sister, who is also one of the world's greatest tennis players, is next on the list with a reported net worth of $95 million.

3. Venus Williams - $95 million

Serena's sister, who is also one of the world's greatest tennis players, is next on the list with a reported net worth of $95 million. Photo: Getty

The tennis superstar has now retired but still has a reported net worth of $60 million.

4. Li Na - $60 million

The tennis superstar has now retired but still has a reported net worth of $60 million.

