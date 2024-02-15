All Sections
Here are the top 10 richest NFL players in the world 2024. (Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Who is the richest NFL player in the world 2024? Top 10 richest American Football stars in the world, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce net worth

Here are 10 NFL that have reportedly the biggest net worth in the world in 2024. Including Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 16:19 GMT

With its epic finale, the Super Bowl, still the most watched sporting event on the planet, NFL is up there with one of the most loved, followed and financial powerful sports the world over.

The US's number one sport, the NFL even outweighs some of the world's richest footballers, NBA star and other athletes as one of the most richest sports to play as a professional.

Did you love the Super Bowl? Or simply here to find out how much Taylor Swift's boyfriend is worth? Whicever end of the spectrum you are at, we have the answer.

Here are the top 10 richest NFL player in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers is far and wide the richest NFL star with a reported net worth of $200 million.

1. Aaron Rodgers - $200 million

Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers is far and wide the richest NFL star with a reported net worth of $200 million. Photo: Getty

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion and the second richest NFL star in the world with a reported net worth of $165 million.

2. Russell Wilson - $165 million

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion and the second richest NFL star in the world with a reported net worth of $165 million. Photo: Getty

The Tennessee Titans quarterback in next on the list with a cool reported net worth of $90 million.

3. Ryan Tannehill - $90 million

The Tennessee Titans quarterback in next on the list with a cool reported net worth of $90 million.

The Cleveland Browns #15 has a reported net worth of $85 million.

4. Joe Flacco - $85 million

The Cleveland Browns #15 has a reported net worth of $85 million.

