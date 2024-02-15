With its epic finale, the Super Bowl, still the most watched sporting event on the planet, NFL is up there with one of the most loved, followed and financial powerful sports the world over.

The US's number one sport, the NFL even outweighs some of the world's richest footballers, NBA star and other athletes as one of the most richest sports to play as a professional.

Did you love the Super Bowl? Or simply here to find out how much Taylor Swift's boyfriend is worth? Whicever end of the spectrum you are at, we have the answer.

Here are the top 10 richest NFL player in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Aaron Rodgers - $200 million Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers is far and wide the richest NFL star with a reported net worth of $200 million.

2 . Russell Wilson - $165 million Russell Wilson Denver Broncos is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion and the second richest NFL star in the world with a reported net worth of $165 million.

3 . Ryan Tannehill - $90 million The Tennessee Titans quarterback in next on the list with a cool reported net worth of $90 million.