Anthony Joshua will face Daniel Dubois this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

Boxing fans are readying themselves for the one of the biggest fight events of the year this weekend, as British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua takes to Wembley Stadium to fight fellow Brit Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois in London.

The Watford-born boxer will take on IBF heavyweight champion Dubois at the 90,000-seater stadium on Saturday, with the pair meeting in the English capital for one of the biggest bouts in the boxing calendar. The anticipation for the clash is palpable.

The fight will mark 34-year-old’s Joshua’s first since his impressive knockout win over Francis Ngannou in March, while Dubois enters the bout on the back of a stunning performance that saw him defeat a bloodied Filip Hrgovic via an eighth-round stoppage in Saudi Arabia in June.

Want to make sure you catch every minute of the heavyweight clash? Here is everything you need to know about the fight, including how to watch, full streaming details, latest odds and the which fight will take place on the undercard.

Anthony Joshua will take on Daniel Dubois in London this weekend. Cr: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Who is on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard

The undercard will see fights between Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz, Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington, Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson, Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis and Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley.

How do Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois records compare

A decade on from beginning his professional career, Joshua’s record stands at 28-3, with 23 knock-out wins and one knock-out defeat. His opponent, 27-year-old Dubois, has a record that stands at 21-2 with 20 of his wins coming via knock-out.

What time is the Joshua fight, ring walk time

The British fighter will take on Daniel Dubois on Saturday, September 21 with the event set to begin at approximately 4pm. And the ring-walks for the main event can be expected at around 11pm UK time. These timings are subject to change.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois in UK, TV and streaming details

There are a number of ways in which to watch the heavyweight fight, with the fight available via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office. DAZN have announced that the card is available to buy for £19.99, which includes a seven-day free trial to the platform, which can be signed up to here.

Joshua vs Dubois odds

Joshua is the 1/5 favourite to win the fight, with Dubois priced at 3/1 to emerge victorious. A draw is priced at 20/1.

SkyBet are offering a number of popular requests a bets are being offered, such as Joshua to be knocked down in round eight and round 12, with Dubois to be knocked down in round five, coming in at 250/1. Dubois to be knocked down three plus times is priced at just 3/1, while Joshua to be knocked down two times in the same round is 12/1. All odds can be accessed via SkyBet.com