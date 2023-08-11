Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius this weekend at The O2 in London. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

Anthony Joshua ahead of his win over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023

Fight fans are gearing up to catch the return of British boxer Anthony Joshua this weekend as he takes on The Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius at London's 02 Arena.

The Watford born Joshua will take on the giant Finnish boxer this weekend after he stepped up to be the replacement for Dillian Whyte, who pulled out of the scheduled battle following Whyte returning “adverse analytical findings” during a random anti-doping test.

Interestingly, Helenius himself just came out of a fight just last week, where he went toe to toe with Mika Mielonen who he knocked out in the third round last Saturday to claim his 21st knockout win of his career.

Joshua, who praised the Finn for taking the fight at short notice, said he was "laser focused" on the boxing match adding: "I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a checkpoint. Saturday night. May the best man win.”

The 6'6 Helenius is looking to "take the opportunity" to try and shock Joshua this weekend and will be hoping to fare better than he did against Deontay Wilder in 2022 when he suffered a quick knockout loss.

When is Anthony Joshua's next fight

The British fighter will take on Robert Helenius on Saturday, August 12 with the undercard set to begin at approximately 6pm. And the ring-walks for the main event can be expected at around 10pm.

Joshua vs Helenius undercard, who is on Anthony Joshua undercard

The undercard will see fights between heavyweights Filip Hrgovic and Demsey McKean and a clash between Derek Chisora and Gerald Washington.

How does Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius' records compare

Almost a decade into his professional career, the Brit's record stands at 25-3, with 22 knock out wins and one knock out loss. His opponent, 39-year-old Helenius, has a record that reads 32-4, with 21 of those wins being knock outs.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius latest odds

Joshua is the clear favourite to win the bout and has odds of 1/20 to win the fight in comparison to Helenius' 10/1. A draw is priced at 25/1. Joshua is 1/5 to win by KO/TKO with the Finnish boxer priced at 12/1 to do the same.

Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 1-3 has been given a price boost at 4/1 from 5/2, while the popular Request A Bet of Joshua to win by KO/TKO in round 11 & Helenius to be knocked down in round 9 & in round 10 is currently 80/1.

All prices are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

How can I watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius, TV details, what channel

You can watch Anthony Joshua's next fight exclusively via DAZN and is not pay per view. However, a DAZN subscription is required to watch the fight which can be purchased here from £7.99 a month.