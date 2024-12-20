It’s Usyk vs Fury 2. Here’s when the bout will take place, and details of the third fight in the trilogy.

Fight fans are gearing up for one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year which sees heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury fight for the second time this weekend.

With Usyk vacating his IBF title belt to Daniel Dubois earlier this year, not all the belts will be at stake this time, however, ‘Gypsy King’ Fury will still be desperate to get revenge on undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk, after he inflicted the English boxer’s first and only professional defeat earlier in the year.

Ahead of the fight, Usyk told Sky Sports: "I know things will be different this time. For me I'm training like I'm preparing to go up against a walking fortress. I'm working hard, really hard, because I know my opponent's going to be different. But I won't be the same guy I was in the first fight."

In the opposite corner, Fury said: “I want him to be the best he's ever been. I hope I get the best version. It's always round 13 in a rematch, I suppose. I've had plenty of them. Round 13 for sure. And I was coming on strong in the last round too. So it should be a good round for me the first one."

Here everything you need to know about Usyk vs Fury 2, including how to watch the fight live:

What happened in Usyk and Fury’s previous fight?

Fury’s first clash against Usyk took place on 18 May 2024 and saw the Ukrainian win by split decision. Usyk became the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight belts following the win, and the first undisputed champion in 24 years since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

At the end of the bout, two of the scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 in favour of the Usyk, with the other 114-113 to Fury.

Where is the fight between Usyk and Fury

The highly-anticipated second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena, which was previously known as the Boulevard Hall.

It will be the third time Tyson Fury has fought in the arena after he battled against Francis Ngannou in October 2023. Several other huge boxing bouts have taken place in the last 12 months in the same venue, with Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 1 and Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol all fighting in the Riyadh venue.

Where can I watch Usyk vs Fury 2, TV details

The event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office. The event is priced at £24.95 via both channels.

Where can I stream Usyk vs Fury 2?

The fight is also available to stream via the DAZN app. You can sign up to DAZN here, with annual and monthly subscriptions available. You can purchase an annual subscription for the cost of £10.99 a month, or a monthly pass for £24.99. DAZN currently offer a free seven-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time during the trial period, where you will only pay for the fight.

Usyk vs Fury 2 odds