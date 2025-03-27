Tributes paid to 'Tartan Tour legend' Colin Gillies, who has died at 58

Falkirk man was the all-time leading money-winner on the PGA in Scotland circuit

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Gillies, the PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour’s all-time leading money-winner and a well-known figure through various roles since retiring as a player, has passed away at the age of 58.

The proud Falkirk man turned professional in 1984, the year after he beat Calum Innes at the 38th hole in the final to win the Scottish Boys’ Championship at Dunbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed a remarkable success rate in the paid ranks, winning 125 times in total on the Scottish circuit, including the Scottish PGA Championship in 1995 and 1998.

In the first of those victories, Gillies pipped Andrew Coltart, now part of the Sky Sports Golf team, by a shot at Dalmahoy before he then finished two shots ahead of Alan Tait when regaining the coveted crown at Newmachar.

Colin Gillies in action during the 2002 Volvo PGA Championship on the West Course at Wentworth | Warren Little/Getty Images

“An incredibly sad day for Scottish golf and everyone who knew him,” said Tait as tributes flooded in. “Arguably the best player ever to play in the Scottish PGA Region. An amazing talent and always so humble and unassuming with it. He would walk into a clubhouse at a pro am or a tournament and would have that cheeky wee grin on him, almost saying “you boys are playing for second place” and, more times than not, we were!”

Michael MacDougall, a former PGA in Scotland tournament director then secretary who now works for Paul Lawrie’s Five Star Sports Agency, commented: “Colin was a stalwart of the Tartan Tour for 30-plus years and one of the most successful players in the history of the domestic circuit. A prolific winner, he was fiercely competitive and always played the game with integrity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Ronald, the 2004 Scottish PGA champion, said he had been “shocked and saddened” by the news and said that Gillies had been a “legend of the Tartan Tour”.

He added: “Colin was a good friend. We shared many good times representing the PGA of Scotland in team events. He had a great sense of humour and was an unbelievable player, hence why he is still the highest ever earner on the Tartan Tour. A good man taken far too soon. My deepest condolences to all the Gillies family.”

Gillies, who made 30 appearances on DP World Tour, picking up around €13,500, was an assistant professional to winning Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher at Wentworth in the mid-1980s.

Colin Gillies, right, pictured with fellow former Scottish Boys’ champion Ben Collier at West Lothian Golf Club in 1998 | Bill Henry/TSPL

“He was one of my best assistants,” said Gallacher. “He was an excellent player and all the members liked him. In fact, one member wanted to sponsor him on Tour, but he declined because he missed home too much and went back to Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lawrie played against Gillies as he was coming through the professional ranks. “Colin was always the man to beat back in the day in PGA events,” said the 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player.

Former European Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson also paid a warm tribute, saying of Gillies: “Talented and competitive beyond belief, and always fun to be around.”

Gary Nicol, a respected coach who is based at Archerfield Links, had known Gillies since the late 1980s. He described him as “an incredible golfer and a great person”.

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

David Thomson, a former European Tour player and long-time director of golf at Skibo Castle said Gillies will be “missed by all of us in the Scottish PGA and golfers all over”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in 2011, the year he became the first Tartan Tour player to break through the £500,000 mark in career earnings, that he announced his retirement after 27 seasons on the Scottish circuit.

“Due to all the aches and pains I have now, I just can’t do what I used to do anymore and the frustration has got to me,” he said at the time.

Gillies worked for Affordable Golf in East Kilbride for a spell after returning to his roots in 2018 to become a tournament controller with the PGA in Scotland.

"They've all been really good and, at the end of the day, I know the highs and lows of trying to make a living on the Tartan Tour,” he said of that career development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Gillies was a two-time Scottish PGA champion and won more than £500,000 in Tartan Tour earnings | Bill Henry/TSPL

"I won the most money during my time on the circuit. I don't know if that means I was the best or was just out there too long.

"It will be three years right now since I was on a golf course playing," he said. "I don't actually own a set of golf clubs now, I'm ashamed to say. I kept a couple of old putters for old time's sake but that's it.

"When I've done it all my life and had a bit of success doing it, when injuries kick in there's too much frustration and not satisfaction.

"It was great when it lasted and I have absolutely no regrets as it was good fun. But now I've got a new career in golf and I'm enjoying it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Longmuir, the PGA in Scotland manager, said the Gleneagles-based organisation was “saddened” by the passing of such a well-known figure.

He added: “Colin was an outstanding player, but it was his kind personality and character that made the biggest impression on me personally.