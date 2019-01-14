Watch: Tennis stars pay touching tribute to Andy Murray

Andy Murray was treated to an emotional tribute from his fellow tennis stars in the wake of his Australian Open exit.

The Scot fell in the first round of the competition after a five-set thriller against Roberto Bautista Agut in what could be his last professional match in the competition.

Murray tearfully announced on Friday that he is planning to retire this year, and maybe as soon as after this tournament. He threatened a miracle but was ultimately beaten 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (4) 6-2 by the Spanish 22nd seed.

Murray was then shown an on-screen video montage of messages from his fellow players, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“I’ve been very fortunate and unlucky to compete in an era with the guys who’ve been around,” said Murray.

Andy Murray casts his eyes to the screen as a video montage begins following his first round exit at the Australian Open. Picture: AFP

“Roger , Rafa Novak, have been incredibly difficult opponents but we’ve had some incredible moments, great battles that I think will live long in the memories of the fans.

“To have the respect of your peers is obviously the most important thing and it’s very nice they took the time to do that, I really appreciate it.”