Andy Murray hits out at American theme park over rollercoaster video

Andy Murray hit out at a theme park in America after it asked him to take down video of him on a rollercoaster.

The Scottish star was filmed on a ride in Kings Island in Ohio with fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios.

The footage was uploaded to Instagram but Murray shared a text message where he revealed that the theme park asked for the footage to be deleted because it was deemed illegal and dangerous.

In an Instagram post Murray criticised Kings Island while hitting out at the use of guns in the country.

He posted a thumbs up alongside "assault rifles" and a thumbs down next to "phones on rollercoasters" before a sarcastic hands clapping emoji after "seems logical".

The footage remains on the Scottish legend's Instagram.

Murray is currently in Ohio playing in the Cincinnati Open where he faces France's Lucas Pouille having returned from injury, after he withdrew from the Washington Open and pulled out of the Rogers Cup recently.

He amused fans recently by taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram.

