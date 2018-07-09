Andy Murray set for Wimbledon TV appearance and commentary debut

Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the two-time champion makes his first public appearance since deciding to withdraw.

The former world number one ruefully concluded on the eve of the tournament that best-of-five-set tennis would be too demanding given he is in the early stages of his comeback from hip surgery.

He has since hit the hard courts in preparation for the American summer, with his next tournament scheduled to be the Citi Open in Washington, starting on July 30.

Murray is set to appear on television during Tuesday’s action along with Sue Barker and Tim Henman, and will be back on Wednesday for men’s quarter-final day.

He wrote on Facebook: “Live in the BBC studio tomorrow with Tim Henman and trying my hand at commentary on Wednesday.... what could possibly go wrong...”

Philip Bernie, Head of TV Sport at the BBC said: ‘Having Andy Murray as part of our BBC team is a real coup.

‘While we know he’ll be missing being out there on the courts, it’s great to still have him involved in the tournament and his insight will be a great addition to our coverage’.