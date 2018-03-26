Andy Murray closes in on comeback after return to practice court

Have your say

Andy Murray has stepped up his comeback from injury after taking part in some light practice play over the weekend.

The Scot was finally able to serve and rally after undergoing hip surgery in early January.

Along with coach Jamie Delgado, physio Shane Annun and trainer Matt Little, he travelled to Nice in the south of France to work at an academy run by renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Clips of Murray hitting the ball again emerged on Sunday night. While he looked rather restricted in his movement, it does represent significant progress in his bid to return to the court.

The 30-year-old is hoping to make his full comeback this May.

Murray hasn’t played a competitive match since losing in five sets to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at last year’s Wimbledon.

