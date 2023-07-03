Nobody will be surprised to see what player is hotly-tipped to win this year's title at the All England Club.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is once again the man to beat at Wimbledon as he attempts to defend the title he won for the seventh time last year.

But there are plenty of players who could upset the odds, including Scotland's Andy Murray who is looking for a fairytale third Championship win.

Here are the 10 players the bookies think have the best chance of being crowned king of the grass at the competition, being played from July 3-16.

1 . Novak Djokovic Serbia's Novak Djokovic is hot favourite to further extend his record Grand Slam haul by winning a fifth Wimbledon in 2023. The bookies have him priced as low as 8/15.

2 . Carlos Alcaraz Second favourite with odds of 7/2 is Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. The current wolrd number one claimed his first slam at last year's US Open.

3 . Jannik Sinner He's never been beyond the quarter final stage of a Grand Slam but Italian Jannik Sinner is 14/1 third favourite to take the Wimbledon title.

4 . Daniil Medvedev Russia's Daniil Medvedev is 17/1 to add to his sole Grand Slan title - when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2021 US Open.