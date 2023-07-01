A record number of Scots will be among the British hopefuls competing at Wimbledon this year.

A total of nine players from north of the border will participate in the tournament at the All England Club led by two-time former champion and British sporting great Andy Murray, a decade on from his first Wimbledon title.

That figure repesents a record representation of Scottish players taking part in a single year at SW19 since the Open era began in 1968 with the accomplishments of Murray over the past 15 years a key factor in driving up participation levels.

Blane Dodds, chief executive of Tennis Scotland, told STV: "Having talked to a number of the young pros, they are inspired by Andy's achievements.

"I think if we can get more people playing, more coaches into the game, raise the standards of our coaching, raise the standards of our facilities, have world class facilities, world class coaching, world class performance programmes, then the future's very bright for Scottish tennis to emulate Andy's achievements."

Here are the 9 Scots flying the flag at Wimbledon this year...

1 . Andy Murray Men's singles: The two-time Wimbledon champion (2013 and 2016) returns to SW19 looking to build on back-to-back Challenger Tour wins at Surbiton and Nottingham last month.

2 . Cameron Norrie Men's singles: Born in South Africa, the current British number one identifies as Scottish through his Glasgow-born father. Enjoyed his best run at Wimbledon last year in reaching the semi-finals and will bid to go one better.

3 . Jamie Murray Men's doubles: Andy's brother will partner Australian Michael Venus. The pair reached the third round of the French Open and have won three tour-level titles this year in Dallas, Banja Luka and Geneva.

4 . Jacob Fearnley Men's Doubles: the 21-year-old from Edinburgh partners fellow Brit, Johannus Monday, from Hull. The pair recently won their first ATP Challenger doubles title at the 2023 Nottingham Open and received wildcards for Wimbledon.