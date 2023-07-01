Andy Murray and the nine Scots competing at Wimbledon 2023 - including son of Rangers coach
A total of nine players from north of the border will participate in the tournament at the All England Club led by two-time former champion and British sporting great Andy Murray, a decade on from his first Wimbledon title.
That figure repesents a record representation of Scottish players taking part in a single year at SW19 since the Open era began in 1968 with the accomplishments of Murray over the past 15 years a key factor in driving up participation levels.
Blane Dodds, chief executive of Tennis Scotland, told STV: "Having talked to a number of the young pros, they are inspired by Andy's achievements.
"I think if we can get more people playing, more coaches into the game, raise the standards of our coaching, raise the standards of our facilities, have world class facilities, world class coaching, world class performance programmes, then the future's very bright for Scottish tennis to emulate Andy's achievements."
Here are the 9 Scots flying the flag at Wimbledon this year...