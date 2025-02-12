Talented young Scottish golfer set for exciting new US college career

Grace Crawford ready to swap Albany for Alabama later this year

Grace Crawford, who signed off her junior career in style by winning the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship in Portugal towards the end of last year, has teed up a new challenge for 2025.

At the end of an enjoyable spell as part of the Albany Academy in the Bahamas, the North Berwick teenager is heading for the US to test herself on the college circuit.

“I’m excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Alabama for 2025,” she declared.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and can’t thank Coach [Mic] Potter and Coach [Susan] Rosenstiel enough. A big thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point.”

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford in action during the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship in Portugal | Contributed

Crawford, who was mentored by Catriona Matthew as she progressed through the ranks at North Berwick, became the first home player to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon in 2022.

Later that year, she also landed the R&A Girls’ Under-16 Amateur, becoming the second Scot to claim that prize after Hannah Darling’s win in the inaugural edition in 2018.

Her latest eye-catching victory came in a strong field at Quinta do Lago, where, just a few days after she’d been out at Albany watching the Hero World Challenge, the 17-year-old won by two shots.