Super Bowl prize money 2025: How much do NFL teams get for winning the Super Bowl?
Played since 1967, the NFL Super Bowl remains one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting finale the world over, with viewers from across the globe tuning in to watch in their millions.
With Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of a historic treble Super Bowl win, and the likelihood of Taylor Swift being in the audience to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, this year’s Super Bowl could be one the most memorable in the history of the Vince Lombardi showcase.
The Chiefs are narrow favourite in New Orleans following their 15-2 record this season and narrow 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFL Conference Championship last month. Standing in the way of history though is 2018 Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had a memorable season of their own.
The Eagles have a record of 14-3 this year, but destroyed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the final of the NFC Conference Championship to set up a rematch of the Super Bowl LVII final in 2023, where they’ll hope the avenge their defeats to the Chiefs, who beat them 38-35.
As one of the most luxurious finales in world sport though, how much do each player - and each team - earn if they win the Super Bowl this year?
Here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 2025 prize money:
Super Bowl 2025 prize money
To add to the NFL’s already extremely high salaries, each team and each player will be given a set amount depending on the result of the Super Bowl, with the amounts increasing over previous years, as outlined by the latest collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and the NFL.
Each player on the winning team receives $171,000. This is a $7,000 increase on last year's total. The losing team would max out at $96,000. All players won't get the same fee, though, with the received payments dependant on contract length and roster status.
Interestingly, this means the losers of the Super Bowl are set to earn more than the winner’s this year’s Pro Bowl - the second time this has happened. The Pro Bowl Games are an annual event held by the NFL which feature the league's star players. The winner's of this year's Pro Bowl Games are set to receive $92,000 apiece.
