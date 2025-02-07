It’s all set to be a historic Super Bowl this Sunday - but how much will each team receive for taking part in the finale?

Played since 1967, the NFL Super Bowl remains one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting finale the world over, with viewers from across the globe tuning in to watch in their millions.

With Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of a historic treble Super Bowl win, and the likelihood of Taylor Swift being in the audience to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, this year’s Super Bowl could be one the most memorable in the history of the Vince Lombardi showcase.

The Chiefs are narrow favourite in New Orleans following their 15-2 record this season and narrow 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFL Conference Championship last month. Standing in the way of history though is 2018 Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had a memorable season of their own.

The Eagles have a record of 14-3 this year, but destroyed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the final of the NFC Conference Championship to set up a rematch of the Super Bowl LVII final in 2023, where they’ll hope the avenge their defeats to the Chiefs, who beat them 38-35.

As one of the most luxurious finales in world sport though, how much do each player - and each team - earn if they win the Super Bowl this year?

Here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl 2025 prize money:

The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing a Super Bowl three-peat this year. But how much will they earn if they do? | Getty Images

Super Bowl 2025 prize money

To add to the NFL’s already extremely high salaries, each team and each player will be given a set amount depending on the result of the Super Bowl, with the amounts increasing over previous years, as outlined by the latest collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and the NFL.

Each player on the winning team receives $171,000. This is a $7,000 increase on last year's total. The losing team would max out at $96,000. All players won't get the same fee, though, with the received payments dependant on contract length and roster status.