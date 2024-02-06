Super Bowl 2024: Here are the Scottish players that currently play in the NFL

Jamie Gillan of the New York Giants. Cr. Getty Images.

David Ojabo

The 23-year-old was born in Port Harcourt in Nigeria but moved to Aberdeen aged just seven. The 6ft 4in NFL player original started off playing basketball but made the move the University of Michigan in order to start a college career in American Football. It was claimed he enjoy Michigan because the weather was similar to Scotland and made him feel at home.

He was drafted by Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 draft where he still currently plays as a linebacker.

David Ojabo. Cr. Getty Images.

Jamie Gillan

Born in the Scottish town of Forres, Gillian is one of the most popular players in the NFL and is known as 'The Scottish Hammer'. The 26-year-old punter played rugby for Highland Rugby Club and Merchiston Castle School before his family moved to Leonardtown, Maryland when Gillan was aged just 16. From there, he began playing American football in high school.

A talented American Football player, he played college football for Arkansas–Pine Bluff and after going undrafted in the 2019 Draft, he eventually joined the Cleveland Browns and later performed for the Buffalo Bills for just over a year. He moved to the Big Apple to join the New York Giants in 2022 after the team released punter Riley Dixon, where he recently signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension.

Graham Gano

Another Scot who plays for the New York Giants is Arbroath born placekicker Gano. Now 36-years-old, the 6ft 2in NFL star has represented many teams during his spell in the States after attending Florida State University between 2005 and 2008, where he played for the Florida State Seminoles.

He was part of the Pro Bowl winning side in 2018 and set a Giants franchise record in 2020 when he successfully kicked three field goals of 50 or more yards at Dallas. Gano recently renewed his stay with Giants after signing a three year contract extension in September 2023.