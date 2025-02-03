St Andrews lands 2027 Open as another iconic Scottish course is kept waiting
Muirfeld’s wait to host The Open for the first time since 2013 has been prolonged once again after the announcement that the 155th edition in 2027 will be held at St Andrews.
It had been hinted by none other than three-time winner Tiger Woods that the next staging of the Claret Jug event on the Old Course would be in 2030, but that has proved to be off the mark.
Instead, the event will be return to the home of golf just five years after Australian Cameron Smith got his hands on the iconic trophy at the end of a week that attracted a record-breaking 290,000 fans.
In the first announcement since taking over the reins from Martin Slumbers towards the end of last year, new Chief Executive of The R&A Mark Darbon said: “I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.
“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.
“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world. It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”
This year’s event is being held at Royal Portrush before the 2026 edition is held at Royal Birkdale. The staging at St Andrews will then be the 31st edition on the Old Course.
Neil Coulson, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be working with The R&A, Scottish Government and VisitScotland to see The Open return to St Andrews in 2027.
"The St Andrews Links Trust golf courses are open to all and are an intrinsic part of this historic town. We look forward to The 155th Open inspiring the journeys of many more golfers who wish to create unforgettable memories at the Home of Golf.”
This announcement comes after an 11-year partnership agreement, signed last year, between the Scottish Government, VisitScotland and The R&A.
“This is great news for the home of golf,” said Business Minister Richard Lochhead. “The staging of The here in 2027 will have a significant and positive economic impact on the region. We know from independent research that the last ten Opens held in Scotland contributed a total of £1.36 billion to the economy.”
The announcement means that Muirfield, where Phil Mickelson landed the title in 2013, will have to wait until 2028 at the earliest to welcome back the best male players in the world.
Comments
