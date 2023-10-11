As we reach the latter stages of this year's tournament thoughts are turning to how much the winners will get - and what countries are preparing to host the feast of rugby in the future.

The trophy isn't the only thing the players are competing for at this year's Rugby World Cup.

It's only a couple of weeks until the winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup are crowned in France, bringing to an end a tournament that started with a memorable 27-13 French win over New Zealand on September 8.

Despite a controversial seeding that left fifth-ranked Scotland in the same pool as the top two nations in the world - Ireland and South Africa - it's been an entertaining tournament with its fair share of surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course the players are all playing for their country's honour, but there is a significant financial aspect along with the Webb Ellis Cup.

And when it's all over, they'll be doing it all again. Here's what we know about when the winners get and where the sporting cavalcade will be heading next.

What's the prize money for the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

While organisers have not officially confirmed the prize money on offer it's been widely reported that the winner of the Rugby World Cup will get a whopping £4.8million, with the runners-up getting a cheque for £2.5million.

Reaching the semi-final means a guaranteed £1.2million, and defeated quarter-finalists wil benefit financially to the tune of £600,000.

Just qualifying for the tournament means teams will get a cool £250,000, although is dhould be noted that how this cash is distributed is up the individual countries' rugby chiefs.

What trophy do the winners of the Rugby World Cup receive?

The winners of the Rugby World Cup are presented with the Webb Ellis Cup - named after William Webb Ellis, who is widely credited with inventing the sport. It is 38cm tall, weighs 4.5 kg, and is made of gilded silver. There are actually two official Webb Ellis Cups, used interchangeably. The first was made by London jewellers Carrington and Co. in 1906, while the second is a replica made in 1986.

Who decides who hosts the tournament?

Tournaments are organised by Rugby World Cup Ltd which is part of World Rugby. The host selection is decided by a secret vote of World Rugby Council members and tends to take place five or six years before the competition is held.

Who is hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2027?

Australia won their bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup on May 12, 2022. It will be the 11th time the competition has been held. There are currently 12 venues - across nice cities - that have been shortlisted to host matches. It will take place from September 10– October 23.

Who is hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2031?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad