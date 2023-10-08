Rugby World Cup: Scotland player ratings in defeat by Ireland as many struggle for pass marks

Here’s how Scotland’s players rated out of ten in the 36-14 defeat by Ireland at the Stade de France which ended Gregor Townsend’s team’s chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, right, was involved in a second-half scuffle as tempers frayed following Ollie Smith's attempted trip on Johnny Sexton. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

15. Blair Kinghorn

First on the field to mark his 50th cap but first off too after accidentally crashing into someone's knee. Failed an HIA in eighth minute and his race was run. n/a

14. Darcy Graham

Another casualty on a bruising night for Scotland in more ways than one. Had one impressive first half run but was well tackled. Limped off in 50th minute with hip-flexor issue. 5/10

13. Huw Jones

A difficult night for the outside centre as Ireland took control in a devastating first-half performance. 4/10

12. Sione Tuipulotu

Tried manfully to find a way through during a good Scotland spell early in the first half but Ireland were resolute. Played in Ewan Ashman for his try but there was no way back by then. 5/10

11. Duhan van der Merwe

Beat more defenders - four - than any other player on the pitch but it was a frustrating night for the big winger who was well shackled. 4/10

10. Finn Russell

Always looking to spark the attack but his influence faded as Ireland pulled away. Came back strongly in brief second-half flourish. 5/10

9. Ali Price

Reclaimed his place in the starting side from Ben White and marked it with a try but the game was already gone. 5/10

1. Pierre Schoeman

Looked dangerous early on but, like the rest of Scotland team, couldn’t stop Ireland seizing control. Tumbled over the advertising hoardings with Dan Sheehan during second-half dust-up. 5/10

2. George Turner

Put in some big defensive hits but lineout was a mixed bag with Scotland losing three on their own throw. 4/10

3. Zander Fagerson

Conceded an early scrum penalty but deserves praise for big defensive effort on a difficult night for Scotland’s pack. 6/10

4. Richie Gray

Made 11 of 11 tackles and was solid in lineout in what could have been his World Cup swansong. 7/10

5. Grant Gilchrist

Garry Ringrose’s dummy left him all at sea for Ireland’s first try but he stuck in on a trying evening. 4/10

6. Jamie Ritchie

Lasted only 20 minutes after a shoulder-on-shoulder collision and turned up at post-match press conference in a sling. Had denied Mack Hansen a certain try just moments before going off. 5/10

7. Rory Darge

Difficult night for the Glasgow back-rower who wasn’t able to exercise his usual influence. Replaced by Luke Crosbie for final 15 minutes. 4/10

8. Jack Dempsey

Impressive in the build-up to Ewan Ashman’s try and a real threat with ball in hand. Arguably Scotland’s man of the match. 7/10

