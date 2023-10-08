Rugby World Cup: Scotland player ratings in defeat by Ireland as many struggle for pass marks
15. Blair Kinghorn
First on the field to mark his 50th cap but first off too after accidentally crashing into someone's knee. Failed an HIA in eighth minute and his race was run. n/a
14. Darcy Graham
Another casualty on a bruising night for Scotland in more ways than one. Had one impressive first half run but was well tackled. Limped off in 50th minute with hip-flexor issue. 5/10
13. Huw Jones
A difficult night for the outside centre as Ireland took control in a devastating first-half performance. 4/10
12. Sione Tuipulotu
Tried manfully to find a way through during a good Scotland spell early in the first half but Ireland were resolute. Played in Ewan Ashman for his try but there was no way back by then. 5/10
11. Duhan van der Merwe
Beat more defenders - four - than any other player on the pitch but it was a frustrating night for the big winger who was well shackled. 4/10
10. Finn Russell
Always looking to spark the attack but his influence faded as Ireland pulled away. Came back strongly in brief second-half flourish. 5/10
9. Ali Price
Reclaimed his place in the starting side from Ben White and marked it with a try but the game was already gone. 5/10
1. Pierre Schoeman
Looked dangerous early on but, like the rest of Scotland team, couldn’t stop Ireland seizing control. Tumbled over the advertising hoardings with Dan Sheehan during second-half dust-up. 5/10
2. George Turner
Put in some big defensive hits but lineout was a mixed bag with Scotland losing three on their own throw. 4/10
3. Zander Fagerson
Conceded an early scrum penalty but deserves praise for big defensive effort on a difficult night for Scotland’s pack. 6/10
4. Richie Gray
Made 11 of 11 tackles and was solid in lineout in what could have been his World Cup swansong. 7/10
5. Grant Gilchrist
Garry Ringrose’s dummy left him all at sea for Ireland’s first try but he stuck in on a trying evening. 4/10
6. Jamie Ritchie
Lasted only 20 minutes after a shoulder-on-shoulder collision and turned up at post-match press conference in a sling. Had denied Mack Hansen a certain try just moments before going off. 5/10
7. Rory Darge
Difficult night for the Glasgow back-rower who wasn’t able to exercise his usual influence. Replaced by Luke Crosbie for final 15 minutes. 4/10
8. Jack Dempsey
Impressive in the build-up to Ewan Ashman’s try and a real threat with ball in hand. Arguably Scotland’s man of the match. 7/10
Replacements
Ollie Smith came on early for Kinghorn and was lively but then blotted his copybook with a silly attempted trip on Johnny Sexton which earned him a yellow card and sparked a mass brawl. Matt Fagerson replaced Ritchie after 20 minutes and worked hard for little reward. Ewan Ashman scored a try within minutes of coming on.
