Scottish greenkeeper swaps working solo for spot on 200-strong team at top event

Dream US visit followed by Scottish Golf Tourism Award

An award-winning Scottish greenkeeper who normally works on his own tending one of the most remote courses in the UK recently found himself part of a 200-strong team involved in delivering a top event.

Ali Morrison, who is celebrating his tenth anniversary as the greenkeeper at Durness Golf Club, was among seven successful candidates selected from more than 150 applicants to be part of the team preparing TPC Sawgrass in Florida for The Players Championship.

The programme was teed up by manufacturing giant John Deere in tandem with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) and Morrison was the sole Scot selected in the group.

Ali Morrison pictured at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida | Contributed

“I had never been to America before and it was a great working experience, very different from life in Durness,” said the 32-year-old, “Here I am by myself. At Sawgrass, there were around 200 of us on the team, working morning and afternoon shifts.

"It was great being selected for the BIGGA and John Deere trip and thanks to them I’ve made mates and new contacts from all corners of the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Venezuela.

“Going from working on my own to joining 200 other people was certainly different. I didn't find anyone else who had a team of one back home or who had electric fences protecting greens from sheep at certain times of the year!”

Ali Morrison picked up the Best 9-Hole Course of the Year Award for Durness at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in Aberdeen last week | Contributed

After returning home, Morrison swapped his greenkeeping gear for full Highland dress as he picked up the Best 9-Hole Course prize for Durness for the second year running at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in Aberdeen.