Scottish golf round up: MacGarvie glory, big jump in juniors and in-form Forsyth

It’s now reaching the peak of the golf season in Scotland and here is our latest round up of grass-roots stories around the country

Goswick glory for Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie

Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie showed why she was good enough to get on to the Ladies European Tour by producing a dominant display in the Women’s PGA Assistants’ Championship at Goswick.

The University of Stirling graduate carded back-to-back 69s in testing conditions at the Northumberland venue for a six-under total and an impressive eight-shot victory.

Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie shows off the trophy after winning the Women’s PGA Assistants’ Championship by eight shots at Goswick | The PGA

"It feels really good," said MacGarvie, who secured her LET card through the Qualifying School in December 2021 and played on the circuit for a spell before deciding to go down The PGA route.

"This win definitely helps my confidence going into the rest of the season. It's nice to get a win in early. Hopefully kick on and keep playing well and get plenty of practice in before the next event."

The quality of MacGarvie’s performance was underlined by the winner of the Women’s PGA Professional Championship, which was running concurrently, posting a two-over total.

Victory in it went to Sian Evans after the Rochester & Cobham-attached player beat fellow English hopeful Tracey Boyes (Meon Valley Golf & Country Club) at the fourth extra hole.

Heather MacRae (The Gleneagles Hotel) finished joint-fourth on three over after rounds of 75-72.

Two of the juniors who are part of a thriving section at Murrayshall in Perthshire | Contributed

Junior membership on the up at Murrayshall

Junior membership at a Scottish club has increased by 42 per cent since the start of the year following a drive to encourage more youngsters to try the game in a fun and engaging environment.

As part of a dedicated approach to inspire the next generation of golfers aged between six and 18, Murrayshall in Perthshire estate has seen its junior section rise to 60 members off the back of a successful junior programme.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see such a positive uptake in junior golf at Murrayshall,” said Head PGA professional Robin Smith, who has coached in four different continents around the world.

“We’re always looking to make golf easily accessible and appealing to local golfers so seeing more youngsters make use of the best-in-class facilities gives us great pride as they are integral to the future of golf and our long-term vision.”

On 4 August, Murrayshall will host a Mixed Junior Open at an attractive entry fee of £15 in a bid to help encourage even more local golfers and those further afield.

Gullane Golf Club captain Colin Steele presents his Charity Day cheque to representatives of Gullane Community Association | Contributed

Gullane captain tees up charity boost

Gullane Golf Club’s annual Captain's Charity Day raised an impressive £18,437 for the Gullane Community Association.

These vital funds will support the Gullane Village Hall's project to enhance its disabled facilities, a crucial initiative within the local community.

Club captain Colin Steele, who presented the cheque to members of the Gullane Community Association committee, said: "I am incredibly proud of the club's efforts and the overwhelming generosity shown by our members, guests, and sponsors. Their fantastic support has enabled us to contribute significantly to a vital project within our local community.

“The Gullane Village Hall's work to improve disabled facilities will make a real difference to many lives, and it's heartwarming to see our club play a part in that."

The Captain's Charity Day saw a fantastic turnout, with 156 players forming 39 teams. The winning team of Mark Lewis, Richard Disley, Ellie Lewis, and Rachel Disley secured victory with a score of 91.

Muthill members took part in a 9-hole Texas Scramble to mark the Pethshire club’s 90th anniversary | Contributed

Muthill members celebtrate club’s 90th anniversary

Muthill Golf Club in Perthshire celebrated its 90th anniversary with a 9-hole Texas Scramble.

Twenty-seven members turned out on a gloriously sunny day, with Terry Douglas, winner of the club’s Turleum Cup back in 1962, in attendance as a special guest, and showing his appreciation by making a generous donation to both a Tractor Fund and Junior Golf Academy.

Long-time member and current Greens Convener John Souter was handed the honour of cutting a birthday cake that resembled the ninth green.

“Muthill remains proudly a ‘Club for All’,” said club president Alistair Gilchrist. “We have no tee-time queues, offer warm welcome, flexible membership and visitor packages, and tailored catering and corporate options, particularly suitable for small groups.

“The club continues to punch above its weight, especially in its vibrant ladies, gents and senior gents sections. Our annual trophy table speaks of a thriving competitive spirit.

“The course is kept in excellent condition all year round by our dedicated greenkeeper Iain Dugan and members and guests are well looked after in the clubhouse by our caterer, Jacq Scott.”

Bookings at Muthill can be made through the club secretary, Roger Lee, on 01764 681523 or by email at [email protected]

Margaret Marshall presents her cheque to Alzheimer Scotland’s Lindsay Beveridge from the proceeds raised from her golf marathon | Contributed

Golf marathon raises more than £3000 for Alzheimer Scotland

A Perthshire golfing marathon teed up more than £3000 for Alzheimer Scotland.

Maggie Marshall, ladies’ captain at The Blairgowrie Golf Club, marked her late mother Ellen’s birthday by playing 85 holes - the challenge got under way at 4.20am and took 17 hours to complete - for a charity close to her heart.

“I was always confident my general fitness would be alright, but I twanged my neck and shoulder recently and that was a real worry,” said Marshall.

The effort raised £3657, with Gift Aid and earlier fundraising taking the tally for chosen charity Alzheimer Scotland to over £7600.

Anthony O'Donnell won the latest event on this year’s Get Back to Golf Tour at Strathmore | Contributed

Anthony O’Donnell pips Alan Tait for Perthshire prize

Anthony O’Donnell won the sixth event of the season on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Strathmore in Perthshire.

In 30-40mph winds, the unattached O’Donnell carded a level-par 72, consisting of 12 pars, three bogeys and three birdies at the fifth, 11th and 12th.

Recording his first win of the season, O’Donnell pipped tour organiser and founder Alan Tait (Golfbreaks) and Duddingston’s John Gallagher by a shot.

It was Tait’s to lose as he had a one-stroke lead playing the par-5 18th, but a lost ball from the tee led to a double bogey. O’Donnell’s win moves him into 26th spot in The Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit.

The leading 12 players from the end of season OOM will play in the Tour Championship Final at Dumbarnie Links in October.

Scottish Women’s Open winner Nadene Gole, second left, is pictured with runner-up Kathy Hartwiger, third- placed Alison Davidson and best net winner Sarah Baker at Eyemouth Golf Club | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

Sweet success at Eyemouth for Australian with Scottish mother

Nadene Gole, an Australian with a Scottish mum, claimed a sweet victory in the Scottish Senior Women’s Open at Eyemouth.

In challenging conditions at the Berwickshire course, Gole carded rounds of 75-76-76 for an eight-under-par total, winning by a shot from American Kathy Hartwiger.

The triumph completed a notable double for Gole after she had also landed the English Senior Women's Open at Gerrards Cross the previous week.

“This one’s for mum,” she said of her mother hailing from Armadale in West Lothian.

Stirling’s Alison Davidson finished third, pipping fellow Scot Valerie Thomas (The R&A) on a countback after a tie on 12 under.

Next year’s event takes place at Duff House Royal in Banff.

Alastair Forsyth, pictured playing in last year’s Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy, has been in winning for on the Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour | Kenny Smith/Getty Images

In-form Alastair Forsyth lands two Tartan Tour triumphs

Two-time DP World Tour winner Alastair Forsyth has been in sparkling form on the Arnold Clark PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour along with Gavin Hay.

Forsyth, who is attached to Mearns Castle Golf Academy these days, claimed top spot in both the Hayston and Portpatrick Pro-Ams to earn just over £2000.

The former Malaysian Open and Madeira Islands Open champion shot a six-under-par 64 at Hayston to pip host club player Chris Maclean and Scotcraig’s Ethan Hurst by a shot, picking up £923.

A day later, Forsyth also came out on top at Portpatrick with another six-under 64, this time pipping Paul O’Hara (Hamilton) and Chris Currie (Wilson Golf) by a shot to pocket £1,100.

Meanwhile, Hay, who is attached to East Renfrewshire, won the Golfkings Pollok Pro-Am outright with a six-under 65 after sharing top spot with Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills Golf Centre) following matching six-under 66s in the Gleddoch 50th Anniversary Pro-Am.

Elsewhere, there was a three-way tie in the Drumpellier Pro-Am - one-under 71 did the trick in that - between Currie, Paul Shields (Kings Links Golf Centre) and Stephen Gray (Easter Moffat).