Scottish golf club gearing up to host world's top women amateurs

Nairn is staging The R&A Women’s Amateur Championship for just second time

Nairn Golf Club is gearing up for another big year as the venue for the 2012 Curtis Cup prepares to welcome back some of the top female amateur golfers in the world.

The R&A Women’s Amateur Championship is being held at the picturesque venue on the banks of the Moray Firth on 10-15 June, with the 122nd edition set to attract leading players from around the globe.

It will be just the second time that the tournament has been held at Nairn, with Maureen Madill, better known these days as a golf commentator for BBC Radio Five Live, landing the title on that occasion.

The enthusiasm from members for the event’s return has been overwhelming, with an impressive 75 volunteers signing up after just a single request for support.

“We are proud to be welcoming the best female amateurs in the world to Nairn and we hope they will love the course and the condition it is presented in,” said Paul Mills, Nairn’s general manager.

“Richie Ewan, Marty Smith and our whole greenkeeping team have been working hard all winter and we are all set for the summer ahead – we couldn’t be more excited.”

In addition to the Women’s Amateur, in May the club will jointly host a visit to the Highlands from the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA).

During that, the club’s consulting architect, past EIGCA president Tom Mackenzie, will propose further plans to refine the practice facilities and the nine-hole Cameron Course.

The Bothy, Nairn’s halfway house, has been restored and upgraded as part of an investment by the club | Contributed

Following the Women’s Amateur, Nairn will conduct a five-year strategic review of its facilities, building on the £1.2 million investment made in 2019 ahead of the return of The R&A Men’s Amateur Championship.

Plans are underway to expand the greenkeeping team to 16 members while a new standalone, first-class welfare facility has recently been completed.