Scottish Golf Awards - all the winners on night of celebration

Bob MacIntyre and Gemma Dryburgh secure professional prizes at glitzy Glasgow event

It marked a fairytale season for one Scottish golfer while, at the same time, celebrated great work being carried out at both club and grass-roots level in the sport’s cradle.

The Scottish Golf Awards made a welcome return at a glitzy event at Voco Grand Central Glasgow, with achievements both on and off the course in 2024 being saluted by the governing body.

Four of the winners - Bob MacIntyre, Gemma Dryburgh, Calum Scott and Hannah Darling - were unable to attend on the evening due to respective playing commitments in the United States, meaning their awards were picked up on their behalf.

June McEwan shows off her Scottish Golf Lifetime Award Honour at Friday’s event in Glasgow | Scottish Golf

However, the winners of six other categories as well as June McEwan, the already-announced recipient of the Lifetime Honour Award, all lapped up their moment in the spotlight and rightly so.

On the back of winning the RBC Canadian Open with his dad Dougie caddying for him then becoming the first home player since 1999 to land the Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre was a merited recipient of the Male Professional Golfer of the Year Award sponsored by HalfSpace.

“I always try to do my best at the game of golf, no matter what level I’m playing,” said the Oban man, who came out on top against BMW International Open winner Ewen Ferguson and Graeme Robertson, who was the dominant force last year on the domestic scene.

“I’ve obviously had the support and lucky breaks at the right time. I just keep trusting the people around me and what I do. I’m delighted to win, especially with all the good players we have now on the DP World Tour and, hopefully, more can join me here on the PGA Tour.”

Gemma Dryburgh’s Female Professional of the Year Award was picked up by her dad John | Scottish Golf

Dryburgh, meanwhile, claimed the Female Professional Golfer of the Year Award in a category that also included Heather MacRae and Hannah McCook.

“I’m very, very excited,” said LPGA Tour winner and Solheim Cup player Dryburgh. “I grew up watching Scots on Tour especially Catriona Matthew and to be on tour now and accept this award is a true honour. I have the Scottish flag on my bag and ball marker. I’m the solo Scot on the LPGA at the moment but hope to have help in coming years.”

Nairn man Scott and Darling, who is a proud member of Broomieknowe on the outskirts of Edinburgh, picked up the Male and Female Amateur Golfer of the Year prizes.

“It feels amazing to have won such an award,” said Scott, who earned the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the 152nd at Royal Troon last summer, while an equally-delighted Darling, who helped Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale a few weeks later, described her recognition as an “honour”.

Sponsored by Pin Vision, the Club of the Year Award went to Prestonfield, where, after being in a loss-making position five years ago, the Capital venue is now in the black with over 630 playing members, including junior and female membership on the rise, and around 100 enjoying social membership.

“It’s a very friendly club that has a great reputation for being welcoming,” said club captain Lynn Abernethy. “That doesn’t just happen, we work hard at that and make people welcome by getting them buddied up with existing members and getting them on the course so they feel comfortable. The golf club is part of the community.”

Alyson McKechin, who was an Elderslie member when she won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Longniddry in 2013, picked up the Coach of the Year Award for her work at The R&A’s Golf It! facility in Glasgow.

Captain Lynn Abernethy and the Prestonfield team celebrate winning the Club of the Year Award | Scottish Golf

“It’s really nice to get some recognition not only for myself but the team here at GolfIt promoting new people to take up golf,” said McKechin. “The motivation for me is introducing new people and seeing the excitement when they get that first ball into the air and helping people realise their potential.”

In a double triumph for Fife, Dunnikier Park landed the Golf For All Community Award sponsored by Marsh for its work with local men, women and children from a variety of social and economic backgrounds while the Citation-backed Impact and Innovation Award went to Fife Golf Trust, which is is responsible for the maintenance of courses at Auchterderran, Cowdenbeath, Dunnikier, Glenrothes, Kinghorn, Lochore Meadows and Scoonie.

“We want to be sustainable champions. We want to be the driving force for sustainable golf practices,” said Fife Golf Trust courses manager David Gray. “It’s about getting the balance between golf and wildlife working together.”

Viki Hart, who, at just 25, is one of Scotland’s youngest golf club managers at Monifieth Golf Links, received the DotGolf Golf Futures Award while the Spirit of Golf Award sponsored by Loch Lomond Whiskies was picked up by Alan Hamilton and Fiona Kelly in recognition of their outstanding efforts to breathe new life into junior golf in the Forth Valley.

“When Fiona and I and other volunteers reflect on what we’ve actually achieved , coming from a point where very few kids were taking part to where we’re at now with so many friends from across all the golf clubs coming together to not just to play competitions, but socially…..that’s been one of the most rewarding aspects of Forth Valley Junior Golf,” said Hamilton.

At an event delivered by Scottish Golf in partnership with Limitless DMC/21CC Group, well-known East Lothian woman June McEwan received a standing ovation as she was honoured with the Lifetime Award for a volunteering career spanning five decades.