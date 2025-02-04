Scotland gets only its second unified golf body out of 16 Areas

Fife joins North in merging separate men’s and women’s associations

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club golfers in Fife are now part of only the second unified Area out of 16 in Scotland.

It follows the creation of a new body, Fife Golf, after the merger of Fife Golf Association and Fife County Ladies Golfing Association was given the green light at a Special General Meeting at Balbirnie Park Golf Club on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move came after both organisations received positive votes for unification at separate AGMs in late 2024, with a small working group having worked quickly since then to get the unification in place in time for the 2025 playing season.

Representatives from 19 clubs were in attendance to hear the chairperson, Jim McArthur, lay out details of how the organisation will be structured and the proposed plans for the coming year.

Jim McArthur, pictured in 2013 when he was chairman of The R&A Championship Committee, is a co-chair of the newly-created Fife Golf | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Fife becomes only the second Area in Scotland to join forces, following the lead of Scottish Golf North, who merged in 2018.

McArthur, a New Club, St Andrews member and former chairman of The R&A Championship committee, will co-chair the unified body at the outset with Kirkcaldy Golf Club’s Marina Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lundin GC’s John Baxter will serve as vice-chair while the secretary is David McPherson of Burntisland Golf House Club and the financial convenor will be Crail Golfing Society’s Aileen Baker.

Karin Sharp, a Kirkcaldy member who was Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer for a spell after previously holding the same position with the Scottish Ladies Golf Association, will serve as Fife Golf’s performance convenor.