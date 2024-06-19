Over to the Switzerland camp now ... and it appears their gearing up for quite the game...

Murat Yakin wants Switzerland to be ready for any response from Scotland in Wednesday's Euro 2024 tie in Cologne.

Steve Clarke's side were left reeling from a 5-1 defeat to Germany in Munich on Friday night where Ryan Porteous got sent off to leave the Scots with 10 men for the second half, while the Swiss began their Group A campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary.

Speaking through an interpreter in the Cologne stadium, Yakin spoke about the challenge of Scotland with the emphasis on his own side.

He said: "The game Scotland played [against Germany] is not a reference point, they can play very well, we have a lot of confidence but we think they have prepared well to disrupt us.

"They have to show a reaction and I hope we can play our game as planned.

"We can prepare very well for our opponents and after we had test games [before the tournament] there were one or two corrections we prepared for Hungary and implemented those changes very well.