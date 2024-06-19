Scotland 1 Switzerland 1 Euro 2024 recap: McTominay goal, Ralston error, last 16 hopes still alive
For all pre-match news, weather updates and Tartan Army antics - and then later, follow along with the game itself - right here with The Scotsman Sport live blog.
Scotland v Switzerland Euro 2024 Live: Weather and pre match updates
Key Events
- Scotland 1 (Schar og 13) Switzerland 0
- Scotland 1 Switzerland 1 (Shaqiri 26)
Good morning!
Today is the day - the day we’ve all been waiting for.
Scotland’s Euro journey will continue tonight as we face Switzerland in the second round of group games.
Our initial game against Germany was perhaps not what fans had dreamed of, as the hosts won by a whopping 5-1 in what was definitely an energetic game, if not a happy one for the Scots.
However, today is a new day, and if any team is able to rally, regroup and come back fighting, it’s Scotland.
Let's take a quick look across to the Tartan Army, who have travelled to Germany in their thousands to support their team.
Yesterday the fans were warned that the Euro Fan Zones are to be shut amid tornado warnings.
“Fan zones have been shut and Tartan Army fans told to “get to safety” amid a tornado warning in Cologne a day before Scotland’s game against Switzerland on Wednesday.
“The Deutscher Wetterdienst - the German equivalent of the Met Office - said there would be “severe thunderstorms” in the area from Tuesday afternoon, with a weather warning in place until 2am on Wednesday. The organisation also said there could be “hurricane gusts” and added it could not rule out the risk of “isolated tornados”.
Back to the team - and our Sports Editor extraordinaire has treated you with some essential analysis in preparation for today’s game.
Please don’t miss out, and read more right here.
Over to the Switzerland camp now ... and it appears their gearing up for quite the game...
Murat Yakin wants Switzerland to be ready for any response from Scotland in Wednesday's Euro 2024 tie in Cologne.
Steve Clarke's side were left reeling from a 5-1 defeat to Germany in Munich on Friday night where Ryan Porteous got sent off to leave the Scots with 10 men for the second half, while the Swiss began their Group A campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary.
Speaking through an interpreter in the Cologne stadium, Yakin spoke about the challenge of Scotland with the emphasis on his own side.
He said: "The game Scotland played [against Germany] is not a reference point, they can play very well, we have a lot of confidence but we think they have prepared well to disrupt us.
"They have to show a reaction and I hope we can play our game as planned.
"We can prepare very well for our opponents and after we had test games [before the tournament] there were one or two corrections we prepared for Hungary and implemented those changes very well.
"We have changed a few positions and moves to make us even more dangerous and it worked for us. If that works for us again, we shall see tomorrow."
For those in Cologne today - or those thinking about those in Cologne today - it looks like it actually may be rather dry.
If you’re staying in the city until tomorrow, or the day after before you fly back, or head along to the next game - we have you covered for that too.
Cast your eyes at this.
And back to the Scotland camp...keep up!
Steve Clarke insists Scotland have to do better when they face Switzerland in a crucial Euro 2024 game in Cologne on Wednesday night.
A sound thrashing left Scotland needing at least a point against the Swiss - who impressively beat Hungary 3-1 in their opening match - to keep alive realistic hopes of a Scotland men's side reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.
Clarke was clear and concise in his media conference at the Cologne Stadium as he surveyed the Swiss challenge.
"Difficult opponent, I expect a difficult game," said the Scotland boss, who will be without Ryan Porteous after the defender was handed a two-game ban for "serious rough play" after being sent off against Germany for a red-mist lunge on Ilkay Gundogan.
"For us, it is to regroup and go again. It's that simple. It is about doing better, exactly that.
It’s the sweet, wholesome content that we’re here for and we love this.
The Tartan Army appear to be loved everywhere they go, and honestly, this is why.
Anyone who can help find these chaps in order for them to get some cheeky pints, definitely do it!
Either way... more of this please.
OOooooooh PA have also done some analysis on the form of the Switzerland team.... thoughts?
In contrast to Scotland, Switzerland go into the game on a fine run of form.
One defeat in 15 games - a 1-0 loss to Romania in their final Euro 2024 qualifier - is decent albeit there are seven draws in the sequence and few opponents have been top quality.
Nevertheless, no one expects anything else other than another difficult night for Clarke's side.
And while Scotland were thrashed by Germany, Switzerland, ranked 19th by FIFA, will take further confidence from their 3-1 win over Hungary in Cologne in their first match.
Full to the brim with analysis today, why go anywhere else?
We’re hoping for a replica of this exact moment this evening... just saying.
Also - what a goal. What a player.
Goodness me, even more here!
We would love to hear everyone’s predictions for tonight’s game..... 6-1 to Scotland you say? 7 -1? Something like that?
Captain Andy Robertson wants a return of trust to Scotland's make-up as they look revive Euro 2024 hopes against Switzerland on Wednesday night.
Steve Clarke's side were hammered 5-1 by host country Germany in their opening Group A fixture in Munich on Friday night and the defeat has left their campaign in a precarious position.
Scotland have won one game in 10 - a friendly against Gibraltar - going into the game against the Swiss, who were worthy 3-1 winners over Hungary in their opening game.
It seems a long time since Scotland beat Spain and Norway in qualification - March and June of last year respectively - but Robertson wants a return of the trust that underpinned a second successive Euros berth.
The Liverpool left-back said: "We need to get back to being us. We definitely weren't ourselves on Friday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.