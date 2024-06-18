Scots will go looking for the full loot when they face Switzerland in Cologne

Steve Clarke has insisted that his game-plan for maintaining Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of Euro 2024 is based solely on beating Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

The Scotland manager knows a draw in this crucial clash will ensure his side remain in the mix to progress. Scotland take on Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday in their final group fixture.

Clarke has already upbraided himself for “overloading” his players with information before last Friday’s 5-1 thrashing by Germany in the opening game. He has resolved to keep things less complicated this time around as Scotland target a performance that is more reflective of their true selves under the manager.

Clarke was clearly stung by the defeat against the hosts. He looked tense in Cologne on the eve of such a pivotal clash against the Swiss, who won their opening game 3-1 against Hungary.

“It’s about doing better,” he said. “I don’t want to put any labels on it. It’s about doing better and working better into the game. We thought we were well prepared for Germany and obviously we weren’t.

So this time we don’t want to say too much and hopefully our actions on the pitch will show that we have prepared well. And a positive result would be lovely.”

Although a draw would be acceptable in terms of their aims, Clarke stressed that Scotland can’t approach the match thinking only of containment.

“To go into the game thinking we only need a point is dangerous,” he said. “So we’ll go there to win it and to be as positive as we can. Then we’ll see where that takes us. But it’s more about making sure we perform as well as we can play. If we can do that we’ll be pretty confident that we can get something from the game.”