Scottish players have won plenty of points for Team GB and Team Europe against the Americans in Ryder Cup history.

The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this month - taking place from September 29-October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy's Guidonia Montecelio.

Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.

Scotland will be represented by Robert MacIntyre, with the world number 10 playing in his first Ryder Cup.

He follows in the footsteps of Scotland's all-time greats - here are 11 who made the greatest contribution to the competition.

1 . Colin Montgomerie Monty is Scotland's most successful Ryder Cup player of all time - and Europe's fifth highest points scorer. He competed from 1991-2006, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 36 matches and winning 23.5 points.

2 . Bernard Gallacher Bernard Gallacher competed from 1969-1983, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 31 matches and winning 15.5 points.

3 . Brian Barnes Brian Barnes competed from 1969-1979, playing in six Ryder Cups, 25 matches and winning 10.5 points.