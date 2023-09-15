All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Scotland has had plenty of Ryder Cup heroes over the years.

Scottish Ryder Cup Players: Here are Scotland's 11 highest points scorers in the history of the competition

Scottish players have won plenty of points for Team GB and Team Europe against the Americans in Ryder Cup history.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this month - taking place from September 29-October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy's Guidonia Montecelio.

Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.

Scotland will be represented by Robert MacIntyre, with the world number 10 playing in his first Ryder Cup.

He follows in the footsteps of Scotland's all-time greats - here are 11 who made the greatest contribution to the competition.

Monty is Scotland's most successful Ryder Cup player of all time - and Europe's fifth highest points scorer. He competed from 1991-2006, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 36 matches and winning 23.5 points.

Monty is Scotland's most successful Ryder Cup player of all time - and Europe's fifth highest points scorer. He competed from 1991-2006, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 36 matches and winning 23.5 points.

Bernard Gallacher competed from 1969-1983, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 31 matches and winning 15.5 points.

Bernard Gallacher competed from 1969-1983, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 31 matches and winning 15.5 points.

Brian Barnes competed from 1969-1979, playing in six Ryder Cups, 25 matches and winning 10.5 points.

Brian Barnes competed from 1969-1979, playing in six Ryder Cups, 25 matches and winning 10.5 points.

Sam Torrance competed from 1981-1995, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 28 matches and winning 10 points.

Sam Torrance competed from 1981-1995, playing in eight Ryder Cups, 28 matches and winning 10 points.

